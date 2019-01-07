Mary Oliver, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Poet, Dies at 83
Oliver wrote brief, direct pieces that sang of her worship of the outdoors and disdain for greed, despoilment and other human crimes.
HGTV Star Joanna Gaines to Release First Children's Book
In 'We Are the Gardeners,' Gaines and her children — sons Duke, 9; Drake, 13; and daughters Emmie Kay, 8, and Ella Rose, 12 — chronicle the adventures of starting their own family garden.
Graydon Carter Hosts Celebration of 'Hollywood's Eve' and Former L.A. Scene Queen Eve Babitz
"Hollywood's Eve" chronicles the tucked-away life of former "It" girl Eve Babitz, whose tales of adventures with stars like Harrison Ford have attracted modern-day attention.
How 1970s "It" Girl Eve Babitz Became Young Hollywood's Latest Obsession
The woman who had affairs with Harrison Ford and Jim Morrison and partied with Jack Nicholson and Sharon Tate also is seeing a literary renaissance, with a biography set for release Jan. 8, her books getting reissued and a TV series adaptation in development at Hulu.
Ryan Gosling Talks Congo Visit at Los Angeles Book Panel
The actor's photography appears in the book.
Celebrity Trainer's Book Turns a Workout Into a Religious Experience
Alec Penix's new book, 'Seven Sundays,' is a 43-day challenge.
Sen. Kamala Harris Plans Picture Book Edition of Memoir
'Superheroes Are Everywhere' will be released around the same time as the adult edition, 'The Truths We Hold: An American Journey.'
Amber Tamblyn Previews Upcoming Political Memoir With Emotional Story About 2016 Election Night
At the “Feminist AF” reading series at Vulture Fest on Sunday, Tamblyn read aloud a story about her Nov. 8 night at Hillary Clinton’s election venue and America Ferrera recited a story about hunting for her absent father.
Michelle Obama's Memoir 'Becoming' Sells More Than 725,000 Copies in First Day
Crown Publishing also announced that it had raised the book's print run from 1.8 million copies to 2.6 million.
Tom Hanks on His Literary Debut, Mister Rogers Role and Love of Typewriters
Speaking with Gayle King at the 92nd Street Y, the two-time Oscar winner reflects about his best-selling short-story collection, 'Uncommon Type,' and the publicity he's garnered for playing Mister Rogers.