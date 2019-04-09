Beanie Feldstein on Working With "Icon" Lisa Kudrow in 'Booksmart'
The actress also spoke about first meeting Olivia Wilde, who directed the film, at a party at Anna Wintour's house, where she tried "not to touch anything or hurt anything."
"It allowed me and Beanie to get to know each other on a deeper level. Both of us were able to rehearse all the time, go over our dialogue and just get to know each other," said Dever.
A showbiz daughter, 'Lady Bird' breakout and "Sondheim fanatic" talks working with "goddess" Olivia Wilde and the advice about comedy she got from her brother Jonah Hill.
Olivia Wilde is taking a backseat from acting as she prepares for the release of ‘Booksmart,’ her debut directorial feature about two graduating high schoolers, which already scored a 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.
Olivia Wilde on Stepping Behind the Camera With 'Booksmart': "Directing Is a Powerful Discovery"
The actress is taking a backseat from acting as she prepares for the release of her debut directorial feature about two graduating high schoolers, which already scored a 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes score: "It's kind of blowing my mind."
Jacob Tremblay stars in the red band trailer release for 'Good Boys' and Charlize Theron is back with Seth Rogen by her side in the second trailer for 'Long Shot.'
Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever star as best pals Molly and Amy, respectively, while Noah Galvin, Billie Lourd, Skyler Gisondo, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte and Mike O'Brien round out the cast.