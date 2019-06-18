Movie Trailers This Week: 'Cats,' 'Hustlers,' 'Knives Out' and More
Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and more star in the film adaptation of 'Cats,' directed by Tom Hooper. Plus, Chris Evans stars in 'Knives Out,' and Jennifer Lopez leads 'Hustlers.'
The VFX Clues in the Perplexing 'Cats' Trailer
A teaser raises questions about "digital fur" and concerns about the uncanny valley.
'Cats' Trailer
In theaters Dec 20.
Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift Take Center Stage in 'Cats' Trailer
Idris Elba, Ian McKellan, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Jason Derulo and Steven McRae star in the Tom Hooper-directed film.
See Idris Elba's New Athleisure Fashion Brand 2HR SET
The unisex line is inspired by the actor and DJ's passion for music.
CineEurope: Universal Previews 'Cats,' 'Minions: The Rise of Gru,' 'Last Christmas' and 'Downton Abbey'
Animated films ‘The Addams Family,’ 'The Croods 2' and ‘Trolls: World Tour’ were also presented in Barcelona, while ‘Bond 25’ and ‘Fast & Furious 9’ were talked up.
'Cats': Everything to Know About the Film Adaptation
Tom Hooper directs the big-screen version of the Broadway musical, which stars Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson and James Corden.
Jennifer Hudson Performs "Memory" During 'Cats' CinemaCon Presentation
The musical, which also stars Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and James Corden, is set to open in theaters Dec. 20.
Idris Elba Kicks Off Emmy FYC Season With 'Turn Up Charlie' Panel
The actor and DJ discussed his Netflix series and told The Hollywood Reporter whether his 'Cats' co-star Taylor Swift could join him at Coachella next month.
James Corden Rented Everything When He Moved to L.A. Because He Thought He Would Be Fired
The 'Late Late Show' host also joked that he's "living as a cat" to prepare for his role in the film adaptation of the musical 'Cats.'