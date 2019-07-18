'Chernobyl' Composer Featured in Hollywood Reporter's 'Behind the Screen' Podcast
Hildur Guonadottir talks about her Emmy-nominated series and her ''playful" score for the upcoming 'Joker.'
Jared Harris Says 'Chernobyl' Explores the "Bromance Genre"
"It's these two people who are completely opposed, at odds, antagonistic to one another at the beginning of the story. And they start to realize, if they're going to succeed, they're going to need to rely on one another," Harris said of Legasov's relationship with Stellan Skarsgard's Shcherbina.
'Chernobyl' Star Jared Harris On Emmy Nominations, Tourism at the Sight, Learning the Real Valery Legasov | In Studio
'Chernobyl' star Jared Harris spoke to The Hollywood Reporter In Studio about the hit HBO limited series, learning the story of his character and reacts to the increased tourism at the Chernobyl sight.
'Chernobyl' Writer: What Really Happened, What Didn't and Why (Guest Column)
The writer-producer behind the Emmy juggernaut (19 nominations) explores the pressures to do the real-life 1986 tragedy justice — and the need to take a few liberties.
How 'Chernobyl' Composer Found Inspiration in a Real (and Radioactive) Power Plant
Hildur Gudnadóttir reveals the period of frustration when she and field recording engineer Chris Watson, ironically, "couldn't get power in the power plant," which led to their eureka moment in creating a haunting score.
'Chernobyl' Creator Reveals the Challenges of Adapting Nuclear Accident Story and the Scene He Regrets Cutting
HBO's exploration of the 1986 Soviet nuclear accident and its cover-up required "that we, as outsiders, were telling the story from the inside."
'Game of Thrones,' 'Chernobyl' Among Location Managers Guild Awards Nominees
Feature film contenders include 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'John Wick 3' and 'Roma.'
Russian Communists Call for Banning HBO's 'Chernobyl'
The Russian Marxist-Leninist political party says the series "demonizes the image of the Soviet government and Soviet people" and calls for libel cases against the writer and director of the show.
'Chernobyl' Creator Urges Instagram Tourists to Show "Respect"
Social media influencers have been criticized for posting disrespectful, and sometimes scantily clad, photos of themselves from the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster in Ukraine.
HBO's 'Chernobyl' Strikes a Chord in India, Leads to Calls for Bhopal Disaster Drama
The series has sparked discussion about the need for a similar show around the fatal 1984 gas leak at a pesticides plant in central India, which is estimated to have affected over half a million people.