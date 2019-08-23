Michael B. Jordan Starrer 'Just Mercy,' James Mangold's 'Ford v. Ferrari' Set for Hamptons Film Festival
Other screenings set for the Long Island event include the death row film 'Clemency,' with star Alfre Woodard on hand to participate in a career-spanning discussion, and world premieres of documentaries about Flint, Michigan; the U.S. mass shooting epidemic; and The National Enquirer.
How Female-Focused Version of the Black List Gave RBG Biopic, Sundance Winner 'Clemency' a Boost
The Athena List, featuring three to five unproduced screenplays about women leaders, has provided early attention to films 'On the Basis of Sex,' the Alfre Woodard-starring U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury winner at this year's Park City festival, and Catherine Keener starrer 'Little Pink House.'
Neon Nabs Sundance Prize Winner 'Clemency,' Starring Alfre Woodard
The prison drama, written and directed by Chinonye Chukwu, won the fest's Dramatic Competition Grand Jury Prize.
Sundance: 'Clemency' Wins Dramatic Grand Jury Prize
The Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doc 'Knock Down the House,' directed by Rachel Lears, won the U.S. Documentary Audience Award.
'Clemency': Film Review | Sundance 2019
Alfre Woodard plays a prison warden internalizing the psychological and emotional weight of her responsibility over state executions in writer-director Chinonye Chukwu's death-row drama.
Alfre Woodard Speaks Up for Female Directors "Who Have The Training From Way Back" | Sundance 2019
Written and directed by Chinonye Chukwu, the film also stars Danielle Brooks, Aldis Hodge, Wendell Pierce, Richard Schiff and Richard Gunn.
Alfre Woodard, Richard Schiff Star in Death Row Drama 'Clemency' | Sundance 2019
