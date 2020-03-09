SiriusXM Navigating "Uncharted Waters" With Coronavirus, Says CEO
Jim Meyer told an investors conference the audio entertainment giant has seen little disruption to new car sales needed for satellite radio subscriptions, at least for now.
'Mulan' Producers on Premiering Amid "Unprecedented, Tricky" Coronavirus Outbreak
With thousands of international attendees descending upon the Dolby Theater for the L.A. premiere, restrooms were full of people washing their hands, the lobby was stocked with hand sanitizer and afterparty bites were dished out by gloved waiters.
UN Headquarters in New York Shuts Down Over Coronavirus Fears
It will also temporarily suspend all guided tours starting Tuesday evening as a precaution.
iHeartMedia CEO on Coronavirus: "In Times of Need," People "Are Hanging Out With Us More"
As consumers "run out of time for their eyes," podcasting is also a growth podcasting, Bob Pittman also says.
Stocks Open Sharply Higher After Worst Day Since 2008 Financial Crisis
Investors welcomed Tuesday's reprieve but weren't pretending this is the end to the market's huge swings.
Scott Rudin Slashes Ticket Prices to Hit Broadway Productions Due to Coronavirus (Exclusive)
In the first concrete sign that Broadway is preparing to take a major financial beating, remaining seats to all of the producer's shows will sell at the flat rate of $50 from Thursday through the end of March.
'Peter Rabbit 2' Pushed to August Over Coronavirus Fears (Exclusive)
Sony's live-action/CGI family sequel was due to launch at the end of March in Europe.
Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers in Talks to Move Festivals to October Due to Coronavirus
It’s not a done deal, but it is expected to be determined in the next 48 hours whether the fests can be saved from cancellation, according to high-level sources.
Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Due to Coronavirus
The band was scheduled to kick off its North American tour on March 18.
'Jeopardy' and 'Wheel of Fortune' to Film Without Live Audience Amid Coronavirus Fears
The decision to forgo the live studio audience was done as a precaution amid concerns over 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek, who is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.