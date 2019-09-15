'Dickinson': TV Review
Hailee Steinfeld stars as a rebellious teen Emily Dickinson in this sexed-up Apple TV+ comedy based on the poet's life.
'Dickinson' Team Talks Blending History With Modern Tone, Being One of Apple's First TV Series
The series, in which Hailee Steinfeld stars as a young Emily Dickinson, had its world premiere at the Tribeca TV Festival, where the actress, creator Alena Smith and co-star Jane Krakowski spoke about what they hoped to accomplish with the inventive comedy.
The Hailee Steinfeld-led series will debut in the fall on the tech giant's streaming platform.
The Hailee Steinfeld-starring original series is a coming-of-age story that will explore Emily Dickinson as an unexpected hero for the millennial era. Debuts in the fall on Apple TV+
The 19th century-set coming-of-age comedy will explore the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of the young poet.
The tech giant has given a straight-to-series order for 'Dickinson,' from Paul Lee's wiip, Anonymous Content, Michael Sugar, David Gordon Green and writer Alena Smith ('The Affair').
The tech giant has given a straight-to-series order for 'Dickinson,' from Paul Lee's wiip, Anonymous Content, Michael Sugar, David Gordon Green and writer Alena Smith ('The Affair').