Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

Inside Production Design for Animation, Part Two: 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' to 'The Grinch'
This segment also includes 'Early Man,' 'Ruben Brandt, Collector' and 'The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl.'
13 Designer Gifts Inspired by the Year's Top Animated Films
Talk about clothes with character.
Weekend Box Office: 'Ralph 2,' 'Grinch' in Close Pre-Holiday Battle
There are no new nationwide releases on the marquee in North America; in China, 'Aquaman' is swimming to victory ahead of its U.S. debut.
Weekend Box Office: 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' Wins Again With $25.8M
Family films dominate all the way around as 'The Grinch' places No. 2 in its fourth weekend, while the horror pic 'The Possession of Hannah Grace' only debuts to $6.5 million.
Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Grinch' Gets a Makeover That Takes the Green Meanie Back to His Roots
For the new animated movie about the sourpuss, Illumination Entertainment returned to Dr. Seuss' original 1957 children's book, which inspired the anti-hero's pear-shaped body — even if he does have the elegant voice of Cumberbatch.
Box Office: How 'The Grinch' Leveraged Snarky Ads to Lure Gen Z and Millennials
In addition to appealing to families, the CG-animated Dr. Seuss reboot also drew its fair share of younger adults.
Weekend Box Office: 'The Grinch' Wins With $66M; 'Overlord,' 'Girl in the Spider's Web' Snubbed
The massive Woolsey Fire results in the Los Angeles area being slightly down in terms of box-office revenue; overseas, Sony's 'Venom' opens to a massive $111 million in China.
Benedict Cumberbatch Calls 'The Grinch' Recording Process "Weird" and "Wonderful"
Cumberbatch, Danny Elfman and more talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the making of the animated holiday feature at its premiere Saturday in New York City.
Weekend Box Office: 'The Grinch' Unwrapping $67M; 'Overlord' Beating 'Girl in the Spider's Web'
At the specialty box office, Gary Hart political pic 'The Front Runner' is having trouble winning over voters despite the star power of Hugh Jackman.
'The Grinch': Meet the Voices Behind Each Animated Performer
Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Angela Lansbury, Kenan Thompson, Pharrell Williams and more are the voices for Illumination's take on Dr. Seuss' holiday classic.