Election 2020

Kamala Harris Campaign Selling T-Shirts Inspired by Viral Joe Biden Moment
The presidential hopeful also responded to those who claimed her challenging the former vice president was a "low blow," in an appearance on 'CBS This Morning' on Friday.
Late-Night Hosts On Second Democratic Debate's Biden Jabs, Kamala Harris Taking Center Stage
The comedians addressed the second night's biggest moments, with Seth Meyers asking: "Man who didn't get a crack at Biden during this debate?"
Kamala Harris' Campaign Team Announces Hollywood Fundraiser Mid-Debate
The California senator will be holding an event at the home of John B. Emerson and Kimberly Marteau Emerson on July 21, with the event co-hosted by the likes of Cooper Hefner, Peter Jackson, Lynda Carter, Ron Silverman and more.
Critic's Notebook: Kamala Harris Prosecutes Joe Biden During the Democratic Debate
The California senator was the most forceful presence on a night that included some fiery exchanges and illustrated that Biden has gotten rusty.
Second Democratic Debate: Race and Age Become Focus Among Candidates
"I do not believe you are a racist," Harris said to Biden, though she described his record of working with Republican segregationist senators on non-race issues as "hurtful."
Marianne Williamson Calls for Reparations for Slavery During Primary Debate
Marianne Williamson said, "I do not believe that the average American is a racist, but the average American is woefully under educated about the history of race in the United States."
Kamala Harris Talks Race, Calls Biden's Recent Speech "Hurtful"
Harris said, "As the only black person on this stage, I would like to speak on the issue of race."
Democratic Candidates Clash on Wealth Distribution, Unite in Slamming Trump in Second Debate
The second debate featured 10 more candidates taking the stage, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Eric Swalwell Takes Shot at Joe Biden's Age: "It's Time to Pass the Torch"
The California Rep. recalled being only six years old when he saw Biden speak, saying the former senator and vp was "right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans."
Senator Kamala Harris Shuts Down Debate Brawl: "America Does Not Want a Food Fight"
Harris told her fellow candidates, "America does not want to witness a food fight, they want to know how we're going to put food on their table."