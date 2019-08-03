Box Office: 'Hobbs & Shaw' Speeding to No. 1 With $60M U.S. Opening
The 'Fast & Furious' spinoff, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, is doing far bigger business overseas, for an estimated global debut of $180 million.
'The Farewell': How a Chinese Credit Card Nearly Ruined the Premiere
After a hotel refused to accept actress Hong Lu's credit card, filmmaker Lulu Wang and her boyfriend, Barry Jenkins, put out a call for help.
#GoldOpen Partners With AARP for 'The Farewell'
The organization has joined companies and groups like UTA, CAA's multicultural committee and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' cast in supporting Lulu Wang's intergenerational family dramedy.
Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Devouring 'Crawl,' 'Stuber'
'Toy Story 4' is also holding strong.
Anita Gou on Why Cinema Is at the "Starting Point" of Increased Asian Representation
The Taiwanese producer also discusses making her first trip to Cannes, bridging the East-West gap and why 'Crazy Rich Asians' failed to resonate in China.
'The Farewell' Trailer
Starring Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin, Zhao Shuzhen, Lu Hong, Jiang Yongbo, Chen Han, Aoi Mizuhara, and Li Xiang. Written and directed by Lulu Wang.
Seattle Film Festival Sets Lineup, Regina Hall Honor
The 45th annual event, which organizers boast is the largest and most highly attended film fest in the U.S., will open with Lynn Shelton's 'Sword of Trust,' screen Mindy Kaling's 'Late Night' as its centerpiece title and close with Awkwafina starrer 'The Farewell.'
Danny Boyle's 'Yesterday,' 'Toy Story 4' to Kick Off Nantucket Film Festival
Other high-profile titles set to screen during the 24th annual event include 'Brittany Runs a Marathon' and 'The Apollo.'
Critics' Debate: What Is a "Sundance Movie"? 2019 Edition Broadens the Picture
This year's Sundance Film Festival featured movies both good and bad, but was — with one conspicuous area of exception — a model of inclusivity, continuing to expand and challenge its own identity.
Chiwetel Ejiofor and More on The Director Panel 'Close-up With The Hollywood Reporter Live at Sundance' | Sundance 2019
Ejiofor joined Nisha Ganatra, Dan Gilroy, Gavin Hood, Stephen Merchant and Lulu Wang for the panel at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.