Box Office: 'How to Train Your Dragon 3' Soaring to Series-Best $58M to $60M Bow
The Dwayne Johnson-produced 'Fighting With My Family' is likewise a crowd-pleaser in its nationwide debut.
'Fighting With My Family' Final Trailer
Starring Florence Pugh, Dwayne Johnson, Lena Headey and Vince Vaughn. Directed by Stephen Merchant.
Box Office: 'Alita: Battle Angel' Tops Slow Presidents Day Weekend With $43M Bow
Elsewhere, 'Isn't It Romantic' bowed to $23 million, followed by 'Happy Death Day 2U' with $15 million.
"We Wanted a Studio to Buy Into It, And No One Did": Why Dwayne Johnson Went Indie for His New Movie
Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions — accustomed to spearheading the actor's own massive blockbusters — tries its hand at lower-budget filmmaking with the wrestling comedy 'Fighting With My Family,' which was a surprise hit at Sundance.
'Fighting With My Family': Film Review | Sundance 2019
Stephen Merchant's first solo outing as feature director is a family-centric wrestling comedy.
Vince Vaughn, Lena Headey Star in Dwayne Johnson's 'Fighting With My Family' | Sundance 2019
Written and directed by Stephen Merchant, the film focuses on the life of Saraya-Jade Bevis and stars Florence Pugh, Nick Frost and Jack Lowden.
Chiwetel Ejiofor and More on The Director Panel 'Close-up With The Hollywood Reporter Live at Sundance' | Sundance 2019
Ejiofor joined Nisha Ganatra, Dan Gilroy, Gavin Hood, Stephen Merchant and Lulu Wang for the panel at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
Movie Trailers This Week: 'Toy Story 4,' 'Dumbo,' 'Pokémon Detective Pikachu' and More
Dwayne Johnson's 'Fighting with My Family,' starring Florence Pugh, also debuted its trailer.
'Fighting With My Family' Trailer
Starring Florence Pugh, Dwayne Johnson and Lena Headey. Directed by Stephen Merchant.
Vince Vaughn Joins Dwayne Johnson's Wrestling Drama 'Fighting With My Family'
He will portray an '80s star in the Stephen Merchant film, based on WWE star Paige and her family of professional wrestlers.