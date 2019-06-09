'Ford v. Ferrari' Trailer
Starring Christian Bale, Matt Damon and Caitriona Balfe. Directed by James Mangold.
'Ford v. Ferrari': Film Review | Telluride 2019
Christian Bale and Matt Damon play 1960s racing legends Ken Miles and Carroll Shelby, respectively, in James Mangold's drama about Ford Motor Company's efforts to beat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Telluride: Christian Bale Is the Standout of Fest Opener 'Ford v. Ferrari'
If Fox can convince the stars of its car racing thriller — and Oscar voters — that Bale is actually a supporting actor in the film, then he could be a contender.
Michael B. Jordan Starrer 'Just Mercy,' James Mangold's 'Ford v. Ferrari' Set for Hamptons Film Festival
Other screenings set for the Long Island event include the death row film 'Clemency,' with star Alfre Woodard on hand to participate in a career-spanning discussion, and world premieres of documentaries about Flint, Michigan; the U.S. mass shooting epidemic; and The National Enquirer.
'Ford v. Ferrari' Trailer: Matt Damon, Christian Bale Team Up to Design Race Car
Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Josh Lucas, Tracy Letts, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone and Ray McKinnon also star in the James Mangold film.
'House of Cards' Star Paul Sparks in Talks to Join 'Ford v. Ferrari' Movie
Christian Bale and Matt Damon are already set to star in the drama, which is being directed by James Mangold for Fox.