Production Designers on 'Veep,' 'Russian Doll' and More Spill Secrets on Creating Convention Stages and Quirky Homes
The Emmy-nominated pros behind 'Escape at Dannemora,' 'Fosse/Verdon' and 'The Umbrella Academy' also reveal how they strived for authenticity.
"Anything Goes": How Hair and Makeup Pros on 'Glow,' 'Mrs. Maisel' and More Created Looks From the '50 to '80s
The Emmy-nominated experts who worked on 'American Horror Story: Apocalypse,' 'Chernobyl' and 'Fosse/Verdon' also reveal their tricks ("teasing, a lot of hair spray and patience") to getting the decade just right.
How to Cast Roles Based on Real People: Pros on 'Fosse/Verdon,' 'When They See Us' and More Talk Tricks and Challenges
Finding the right actors to play real-life figures — and sometimes icons — can mean a long search for the right look, but capturing a person's "essence" matters most.
'Fosse/Verdon' Star Margaret Qualley on Using Ballet Background to Play Dance Idol
The FX series gave the supporting actress Emmy nominee the chance to play her idol — and to return to her first love.
'Fosse/Verdon' Executive Producer on Conveying "Troubled Behavior" Onscreen Amid #MeToo Movement
What started out as a story centered on Bob Fosse morphed into a layered drama about his relationship and partnership with Gwen Verdon, says EP Steven Levenson.
Emmys: Read Interviews With the Nominated Costume Designers
Read interviews by The Hollywood Reporter with newly Emmy-nominated costume designers of top shows, from 'Game of Thrones' to 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.'
Hugh Grant, Richard Madden, Billy Porter on The Hollywood Reporter's Full, Uncensored Drama Actor Roundtable
The Drama Actor Roundtable brings together Hugh Grant, Richard Madden, Billy Porter, Sam Rockwell, Diego Luna and Stephan James.
Patricia Arquette, Christine Baranski, Emilia Clarke on Full, Uncensored Drama Actress Roundtable
The Drama Actress Roundtable brings together Emilia Clarke, Michelle Williams, Patricia Arquette, Christine Baranski, Danai Gurira and Niecy Nash.
