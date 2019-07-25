'Abominable' Helmer Jill Culton Joins Italy's View VFX and Animation Confab Lineup
Speakers including Brad Bird, Dean DeBlois and Michael Giacchino were previously announced.
'Gemini Man' Trailer 2
'Gemini Man,' starring Will Smith, hits theaters on Oct. 11
Will Smith Faces Off With Younger Version of Himself in New 'Gemini Man' Trailer
The new film from Ang Lee hits theaters in October.
Will Smith, Ang Lee Reveal Digital Human Secrets While Teasing New 'Gemini Man' Footage
"Ang told me 'I need to have you act less good,'" said Smith of the direction he received for the mocap performance of his CG younger self.
CineEurope: Paramount Previews 'Top Gun' and 'Quiet Place' Sequels and Sonic, Dora and SpongeBob Movies
The studio also provided 3D glasses for an extended look at Ang Lee's 'Gemini Man.'
CineEurope: Paramount Offers Extended Look at 'Gemini Man'
The studio unspooled 15 minutes of Ang Lee's thriller in 3D at 60 frames per second.
Movie Trailers This Week: 'Gemini Man,' '21 Bridges,' 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'
Will Smith stars in 'Gemini Man,' while Chadwick Boseman leads '21 Bridges' in the latest trailer releases.
Can 'Gemini Man' Revive the Golden Age of '90s Sci-Fi?
Decades ago, a movie with a big-name star, director and producer was an event unto itself, so can Will Smith, Ang Lee and Jerry Bruckheimer recapture that magic?
'Gemini Man' Trailer: How Ang Lee Is Crafting a CG Will Smith and Immersive Feel
Peter Jackson's Weta Digital used its latest performance-capture techniques to create a young Smith.
'Gemini Man' Trailer
Ang Lee's sci-fi thriller 'Gemini Man,' starring Will Smith, hits theaters Oct. 11.