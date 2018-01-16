'The Goldfinch' Trailer: Ansel Elgort Struggles With Mom's Death in Terror Attack
Oakes Fegley, Aneurin Barnard, Finn Wolfhard, Luke Wilson, Sarah Paulson, Jeffrey Wright and Nicole Kidman also star in the film, which is based on the Donna Tartt novel of the same name.
'The Goldfinch' Trailer
Starring Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson, Finn Wolfhard, Ansel Elgort and more. Directed by John Crowley. In theaters September 13.
'Stranger Things' Star Finn Wolfhard Joins Ansel Elgort in 'The Goldfinch' (Exclusive)
Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios are adapting the best-selling book by Donna Tartt.
Luke Wilson Joins Ansel Elgort in 'The Goldfinch' (Exclusive)
Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios are adapting the best-selling book by Donna Tartt.
'Shaft' Lands Prime Summer 2019 Release, Followed by 'The Goldfinch' in Fall
Warner Bros. also announced it is moving up 2018 summer comedy 'Tag' by two weeks.
'Brooklyn' Helmer to Direct Donna Tartt's 'The Goldfinch'
It's a huge assignment considering the book's prestige, and John Crowley is an apt choice given that both 'Brooklyn' and 'The Goldfinch' are coming-of-age stories that largely take place in New York.
Donna Tartt's 'The Goldfinch' Sells Movie Rights to Warner Bros., RatPac
Nina Jacobson's Color Force is producing the adaptation.
'Hunger Games' Producers to Adapt Donna Tartt's 'The Goldfinch'
Nina Jacobson and her Color Force execs are attached to develop the novel as a feature or mini-series.
Donna Tartt's Novel 'The Goldfinch' Shopped as Miniseries (Exclusive)
The author's reps are shopping the densely plotted book to networks and studios, also reviving interest in her long-gestating 1992 debut, "The Secret History."