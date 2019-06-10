'Good Boys' Red Band Trailer 2
Starring Seth Rogen, Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon and Keith L. Williams. In theaters on Aug. 16.
Seth Rogen Drops New 'Good Boys' Trailer, Tells Young Stars They Can't Watch Preview
'Good Boys,' produced by Seth Rogen and starring Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon, and Keith L. Williams, will be in theaters everywhere on Aug. 16.
Jacob Tremblay Leads Friends on Mission to Retrieve Drone in New 'Good Boys' Trailer
Movie Trailers This Week: 'Aladdin' Offers More Will Smith as the Genie, Olivia Wilde's Directorial Debut 'Booksmart'
Jacob Tremblay stars in the red band trailer release for 'Good Boys' and Charlize Theron is back with Seth Rogen by her side in the second trailer for 'Long Shot.'
'Good Boys' Trailer: Jacob Tremblay, Sixth-Grade Friends Embark on R-Rated Adventure
Universal Comedy 'Good Boys' Sets 2019 Release Date
The Jacob Tremblay-starrer is from Point Grey producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver.
Point Grey, Good Universe Team With 'Hello Ladies' Creators for 'Good Boys'
Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky will make their directorial debut with the feature film about four 12-year-olds on an epic quest from Tarzana to the Sherman Oaks Galleria.