'The Grudge' Reboot Trailer
'The Grudge' reboot, starring Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver, will be in theaters on Jan. 3.
Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver star in the Sam Raimi-produced film.
The actresses join John Cho and Demian Bichir in the reimagining of the Japanese video game.
Nicholas Pesce's adaptation of the early-2000s horror movie and a naval drama that Hanks wrote, produced and is starring in are set to bow in 2019.
The 'Star Trek' star boards Sony's latest reimagining of the Japanese video game, to be directed by Nicolas Pesce.
Sony's latest reimagining of the Japanese video game will be directed by Nicolas Pesce.