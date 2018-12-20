Why Hannah Gadsby Is Taking a Breather Amid Success: "I Don't Recognize My Life Anymore"
Instead of riding the wave like so many others before her, the red-hot comic is ready to let it all cool down after finishing her final performance of Nanette, signing with UTA, penning a new memoir slated for 2019 and possible acting opportunities.
Hannah Gadsby Blasts "Good Men" at Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Event
"I find good men talking about bad men incredibly irritating, and this is something the good men are doing a lot of at the moment," the comedian told the audience at the VIP gathering.
Hannah Gadsby Addresses "The Jimmys" and More "Good Men" | Women In Entertainment 2018
Hannah Gadsby speaks at The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Event.
Monica Lewinsky Cheers on Hannah Gadsby at Australians in Film Awards
Held on the Paramount lot, the seventh annual soiree also feted 'Dunkirk' editor Lee Smith and 'Breathe' producer Mark Johnson, plus actors Damon Herriman, Keiynan Lonsdale and Eliza Scanlen.
Damon Herriman, Hannah Gadsby Among Australians in Film Awards Honorees
Keiynan Lonsdale and Eliza Scanlen also will be feted at the Paramount Pictures Studios gala on Oct. 24, with Josh Lawson hosting.
Hannah Gadsby Sent a Legendary First Text to Emma Thompson | 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon'
Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby describes her awkward first encounter with Emma Thompson after her stand-up show, Nanette, that ended with them crying on each other's shoulders and Hannah accidentally texting Emma a photo of Chuck Norris.
Hannah Gadsby Says Her Plan to Leave Comedy "Backfired" With 'Nanette'
"I really thought it would divide audiences and it just hasn't," the Tasmanian comic told Jimmy Fallon during her appearance on 'The Tonight Show.'