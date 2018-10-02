See Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman in First Trailer For 'Harriet' Biopic | THR News
Cynthia Erivo stars as Harriet Tubman in the biopic, which tells the extraordinary tale of Tubman's escape from slavery and rise to become one of America's greatest heroes as she helps free hundreds of slaves.
'Harriet' Trailer
'Harriet,' starring Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman, will be in theaters on Nov. 1, while its world premiere will take place at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival.
Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles and Clarke Peters also star in the biopic of the abolitionist who led scores of slaves to freedom on the Underground Railroad.
