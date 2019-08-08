'Honey Boy': See Shia LaBeouf as Fictionalized Version of His Father in New Trailer | THR News
Based on LaBeouf's own experiences of growing up in Hollywood, 'Honey Boy' tells the story of Otis Lort from his childhood to early adulthood as he navigates the different stages of his frenetic acting career.
'Honey Boy' Trailer
'Honey Boy,' starring Shia LaBeouf, will be released Nov. 8.
Shia LaBeouf Stars as Fictionalized Version of His Father in 'Honey Boy' Trailer
Lucas Hedges, Noah Jupe, FKA twigs, Maika Monroe, Natasha Lyonne, Martin Starr, Byron Bowers, Laura San Giacomo and Clifton Collins Jr. round out the cast of LaBeouf's semiautobiographical film.
