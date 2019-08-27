'The King': Film Review | Venice 2019
David Michôd directs Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Robert Pattinson and Ben Mendelsohn in this free adaptation of Shakespeare's 'Henry' plays about leadership and war.
Venice: 'The King' Director Says He Cast Robert Pattinson to Add "Razzle-Dazzle"
Although he doesn’t appear as the Prince of France until an hour into the Netflix movie, David Michod said it was very important to him that the actor made the character "fun."
'The King' Trailer
Netflix's 'The King,' starring Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Pattinson and Ben Mendelsohn, will be released this fall.
Timothée Chalamet Reluctantly Begins Reign as King Henry V in Netflix's 'The King' Trailer
Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Pattinson and Ben Mendelsohn round out the cast of the film adaptation inspired by Shakespeare’s work.
Joel Edgerton Joins Timothee Chalamet in Netflix Drama 'The King'
The actor also serves as co-writer on the modern-day Shakespearean adaptation with director David Michod.
