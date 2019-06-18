'Last Christmas' Trailer: First Look at Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding Rom-Com | THR News
Christmas came early on Tuesday night when the 'Last Christmas' trailer dropped online, revealing some new plot details to Paul Feig's holiday-themed romantic comedy starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding.
'Last Christmas' Trailer
The Paul Feig-directed film stars Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding. In theaters Nov. 8.
'Last Christmas' Trailer: Emilia Clarke's Cynical Elf Charmed by Mysterious Henry Golding
The first look of Paul Feig's latest reveals a serious note to the holiday rom-com and Emma Thompson doing an accent.
CineEurope: Universal Previews 'Cats,' 'Minions: The Rise of Gru,' 'Last Christmas' and 'Downton Abbey'
Animated films ‘The Addams Family,’ 'The Croods 2' and ‘Trolls: World Tour’ were also presented in Barcelona, while ‘Bond 25’ and ‘Fast & Furious 9’ were talked up.
Michelle Yeoh Joins Henry Golding in Paul Feig's 'Last Christmas' (Exclusive)
The holiday-set comedy will feature the music of George Michael, including unreleased material.
Emilia Clarke & Henry Golding Join Universal's 'Last Christmas' | THR News
Paul Feig is directing the Universal movie, which is a holiday romance set in London.
Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding to Star in 'Last Christmas' (Exclusive)
Paul Feig is directing the Universal movie, which is a holiday romance set in London.
Paul Feig to Direct Holiday Romance 'Last Christmas'
Emma Thompson wrote the feature with Bryony Kimmings.