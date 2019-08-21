Everything to Know About Lilly Singh Ahead of 'A Little Late's' NBC Debut
The NBC late night entry debuts Sept. 16 at 10 p.m. ET on YouTube.
Here's Everything to Expect from Lilly Singh's New Late Night Show | THR News
As YouTube superstar Lilly Singh gets ready to premiere her new late night show on September 16, the comedian is gracing the cover of The Hollywood Reporter and opening up about just what viewers can expect from 'A Little Late with Lilly Sing
NBC Plans Primetime Special to Launch 'A Little Late With Lilly Singh'
The broadcast network has given the one-hour special a prime slot after the 'America's Got Talent' finale on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Lilly Singh Names Showrunner for NBC Late Night Talk Show
Veteran reality producer Aliyah Silverstein will shepherd the first season of the late-night talk show.
Lilly Singh on New Late Night Show 'A Little Late,' Beyoncé, The Rock and More | Fishing for Answers
Singh, the newest face in late night television, also revealed that she never swears.
Lilly Singh: From YouTube Superwoman to NBC Late Night TV Trailblazer
An online star with 15 million subscribers dives into the white-hot center (emphasis on white) of broadcast television with 'A Little Late' as the first openly bisexual woman of color to sit in a talk show host’s chair: "I’m very much all or nothing."
'A Little Late With Lilly Singh' to Debut This September | THR News
Veteran producer John Irwin will oversee 'A Little Late,' which is taking over for 'Last Call With Carson Daly' starting in September.
James Corden, Jimmy Fallon and 5 Other Late-Night Hosts Reveal Favorite Cut Jokes, Comedy Crushes
Samantha Bee, James Corden, Jimmy Fallon, Bill Maher, Hasan Minhaj, Conan O'Brien and Lilly Singh break down comedy in 2019.
YouTube Star Lilly Singh to Host New Show 'A Little Late With Lilly Singh' | THR News
Comedian and YouTube star Lilly Singh is taking over the 1:30 a.m. spot currently occupied by 'Last Call With Carson Daly,' which will make her the only woman with a late-night talk show on a broadcast network.
YouTube Star Lilly Singh to Replace Carson Daly in NBC Late-Night Slot
The broadcast network announced in February that 'Last Call With Carson Daly' would end after 17 years.