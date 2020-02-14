'TV's Top 5': Pilot Season Trends and Inside 'Locke & Key's' Long Journey (and Its Future)
During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg are joined by Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill and discuss pilot season and how networks and streamers are prepping for a possible Writers Guild strike.
Showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill lift the curtain on season one's sinister final scene and what it means for the Netflix drama moving forward.
"It's a little bit like 'Stranger Things' meets 'Harry Potter,' 'Chronicles of Narnia' and 'Lost in Space' all mushed together, but it’s very original in the way that you can't say it's just like one of those shows," Darby Stanchfield explained.
Here's what to expect from Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill's adaptation of the beloved comic book from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.
Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's beloved comic finally makes it to Netflix with an adaptation that shows why this story of magical keys and family curses was so enticing and so hard to adapt.
The IDW comic has, at various times, been a feature film, Fox and Hulu pilot and will finally debut Feb. 7 on the streaming giant.
From exec producer Carlton Cuse, the adaptation of the IDW comic has been in the works for a decade.
The long-gestating adaptation of the horror comic from executive producer Carlton Cuse stars Darby Stanchfield.
The streaming giant has locked up eight sound stages as it touts 1,850 new jobs created while shooting 'Umbrella Academy' and 'Locke & Key' locally.
Aron Eli Coleite ('Star Trek: Discovery') and Meredith Averill ('The Good Wife') have joined Carlton Cuse on the 10-episode series, which is being redeveloped and recast after Hulu's pilot pass.