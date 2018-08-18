Hollywood Reporter's Guide to the Visual Effects Society Awards
'Avengers: Infinity War' leads the feature categories of the annual awards, which will be handed out Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton.
From 'Stranger Things' to 'Westworld': VFX Pros Break Down Their Creative Process
Teams from 'Game of Thrones,' 'Altered Carbon' and 'Lost in Space' also reveal how they created fearsome dragons and futuristic locations you won't find on any map.
'Lost In Space' Comic Book Coming to Comic-Con
The four-part 'Countdown to Danger' will explore the backstories of the Robinson family as seen in the new Netflix series.
'Lost in Space' Reboot Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
The pickup for the drama from Legendary TV comes a month after its launch on the streaming platform.
'Lost in Space' | Main Title Sequence
Beginning and end themes of 'Lost in Space.'
The Inside Story of How 'Lost in Space' Got Off the Ground at Netflix
From an ill-fated 'Stand By Me' episode to consulting with NASA scientists, showrunner Zack Estrin reveals all the behind-the-scenes details of season one of the Netflix reboot and looks toward a potential sophomore run.
'Lost in Space' Star Toby Stephens Explains His Own Space-Time Continuum
The 48-year-old British actor talks with THR about acting opposite a robot, beating out Sean Penn for a role in a Bond movie and why playing a pirate on 'Black Sails' left him “knackered.”
'Lost in Space': TV Review
Possibly Netflix's most accessible show to date, this mixture of 'This Is Us' and 'The Martian' isn't deep, but it's full of family-friendly thrills.
Netflix's New Releases Coming in April 2018
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
'Lost in Space' Trailer
The reboot of the iconic 1960s television series hits the streaming service April 13.