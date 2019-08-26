Toronto: 'Lucy in the Sky' Is in Awards Season Jeopardy Despite a Strong Natalie Portman Turn
Noah Hawley's feature directorial debut has not been warmly received.
'Lucy in the Sky': Film Review | TIFF 2019
Natalie Portman plays an astronaut struggling to adjust to life back on Earth in Noah Hawley's feature directorial debut.
'Lucy in the Sky' Trailer
Noah Hawley's 'Lucy in the Sky' stars Natalie Portman along with Jon Hamm and Dan Stevens.
Natalie Portman Faces Downward Spiral in 'Lucy in the Sky' Trailer
Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, Colman Domingo, Ellen Burstyn, Nick Offerman and Tig Notaro round out the cast.
Natalie Portman's 'Lucy in the Sky' Lands October Release
The Fox Searchlight astronaut drama will open on the same day as fellow Fox pic 'The Woman in the Window,' which is preparing to move to 2020.
'Lucy in the Sky' Trailer: Natalie Portman Portrays a Dissociated Astronaut
Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz and Dan Stevens also star in the celestial drama from Noah Hawley.
'Lucy In The Sky' Teaser
Starring Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm and Zazie Beetz. Directed by Noah Hawley.