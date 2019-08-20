Scarlett Johansson on the End of Black Widow, Working with Adam Driver in 'Marriage Story' and the 2020 Election | Fishing for Answers
Johansson discussed the unrequited love arc between her Avengers's character Black Widow and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk while also confessing what she got in trouble for when she was a kid.
The Season of Scarlett Johansson: Two Hot Films, Her Marvel Future, Woody Allen and a Pick for President
With Noah Baumbach's 'Marriage Story' and Taika Waititi's 'Jojo Rabbit,' her 'Avengers' spinoff 'Black Widow' and the mantle of the world's highest-grossing actress, Johansson isn't afraid to say how she really feels about Disney and her plans to direct.
Zurich: 'Joker,' 'Marriage Story' and 'Judy' Among Gala Premieres
The Swiss festival unveils its star galas, including 'The Burnt Orange Hersey,' 'Radioactive' and Ron Howard's opera documentary 'Pavarotti.'
Telluride: Can 'Marriage Story' Follow in the Footsteps of 'Kramer vs. Kramer' at the Oscars?
Noah Baumbach and Adam Driver’s fourth collaboration is one of Netflix's two best picture Oscar hopefuls this season.
'Marriage Story': Scarlett Johansson On Making the Film While Going Through Divorce | THR News
'Marriage Story': Film Review | Venice 2019
Noah Baumbach's latest — which premieres in Venice before making the round of fall festivals — stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver as a couple embroiled in a bitter bicoastal divorce.
Scarlett Johansson on Making 'Marriage Story' While Going Through Her Own Divorce
Netflix Dates 'Marriage Story,' 'Laundromat' and Other Fall Award Films
Like last year, the streamer's Oscar contenders will get a relatively brief run in select indie theaters before launching on the service.
'Marriage Story' Teaser "What I Love About Nicole"
Noah Baumbach directs 'Marriage Story,' starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern and Merritt Wever.
'Marriage Story' Teaser "What I Love About Charlie"
