'The Good Place' Star William Jackson Harper Teases Final Season & "Psychedelic Nightmare" Film 'Midsommar' | In Studio
"It's incredibly sad for me, personally. But, you know, it's time," Jackson told In Studio on 'The Good Place' fourth and final season.
How 'Midsommar' Connects Fairy Tales and Horror
Filmmaker Ari Aster's sophomore feature further explores themes of family and trauma.
Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Eyes $180M-Plus U.S. Launch
Elsewhere, Disney's live-action 'Aladdin' crosses $900 million in worldwide ticket sales, while 'Toy Story 4' is clearing $300 million domestically.
'Midsommar' Star Jack Reynor on Full-Frontal Nudity and His Brushes with 'Star Wars'
The Irish actor discusses his love of art house cinema, meeting with J.J. Abrams for 'The Force Awakens' and being considered for the titular role in 'Solo.'
Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Swings to Record $39M Tuesday
Tom Holland reprises his role as the iconic superhero.
In Theaters This Week: Reviews of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home,' 'Midsommar' and More
New offerings include a second installment of Tom Holland's Spider-Man portrayal, a glimpse into musician Leonard Cohen and his muse, and a Swedish midsummer ritual to scare audiences.
'Midsommar' Filmmaker Ari Aster Details His Influences
Among the 'Hereditary' director's references for the film was the work of photographer Joel-Peter Witkin, who frequently uses real corpses in his art.
'Midsommar': Film Review
'Hereditary' director Ari Aster sends unwitting Americans into a strange Swedish cult for his sophomore outing.
'Midsommar' Trailer
'Midsommar,' directed by Ari Aster, stars Florence Pugh, Will Poulter and Jack Reynor and is out July 3.
'Midsommar' Looks Like a Terrifying Companion Piece to 'Hereditary'
The first trailer reveals Ari Aster's next project.