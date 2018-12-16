Box Office: 'Spider-Verse' Swings to Heroic $35M; 'The Mule' Trots to Strong $17M
Elsewhere, the Peter Jackson-produced tentpole 'Mortal Engines' bombs; Barry Jenkins' 'If Beale Street Could Talk' shines at the specialty box office.
Thirty years after sending New Zealand's most successful filmmaker a fan letter, Christian Rivers takes the reins as director of the big-budget action fantasy as The Hollywood Reporter visits the duo Down Under.
How Weta Created a Post-Apocalyptic London in 'Mortal Engines'
The VFX house was responsible for 1,678 VFX shots, 378 of which are fully CG, for the futuristic thriller.
