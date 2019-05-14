Movie Trailers This Week: 'Mulan,' 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,' 'The Lion King'
Disney films topped the trailer list this week with new releases from 'Mulan,' 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' and 'The Lion King.'
'Mulan' Teaser
Disney's live-action remake of 'Mulan,' starring Liu Yifei as the titular heroine, is set to hit theaters March 27, 2020.
Donnie Yen on How Hong Kong Action Cinema Can Reclaim Its Glory
As his career-defining 'Ip Man' franchise comes to a close, the Hong Kong superstar — who will be featured in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of 'Mulan' — also discusses improving onscreen Asian representation: "I hope we can make more breakthroughs."
Jackie Chan to Voice, Exec Produce Animated Feature 'Once Upon a Zodiac'
The 'Rush Hour' star will voice the character of an elderly cat sage who speaks with wisdom and balanced charisma.
Disney Shares First Look at Live-Action 'Mulan'
Liu Yifei is starring as the titular heroine.
Disney's 'Mulan' Adds Jason Scott Lee (Exclusive)
The 'Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story' alum will play a villainous warrior leader in the live-action remake.
Disney Casts 'Mulan' Love Interest (Exclusive)
Yoson An, from New Zealand, will play Chen Honghui in Disney's live-action movie.
Disney's 'Mulan' Casts 'Pitch Perfect' Actor Utkarsh Ambudkar
Ron Yuan is also joining a cast that already includes Jet Li, Donnie Yen and Gong Li.
'Mulan': Gong Li, Jet Li and Donnie Yen Join Live Action Film | THR News
Gong Li will play the live-action film's villain, while Jet Li is in final talks for the emperor. Yen will be playing Mulan's mentor, Commander Tung.
Disney's Live-Action 'Mulan' Lands Gong Li, Jet Li (Exclusive)
Gong Li will play the live-action film's villain, while Jet Li is in final talks for the emperor.