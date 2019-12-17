'Cloud Atlas' Producer Sets Russian Fest for Foreign Films, Including '1917'
The inaugural edition, organized by Alexander Rodnyansky, will feature Sam Mendes' awards season movie and Terrence Malick's 'A Hidden Life,' among others.
Box Office: 'Rise of Skywalker' Rides to $725M Globally, 'Cats' Goes to the Dogs
Christmas Day entries 'Little Women' and 'Uncut Gems' both sparkled when unwrapping in theaters nationwide.
Sam Mendes, Roger Deakins Describe "Exhilarating" '1917' Production in 'Behind the Screen'
The pair describe shooting a movie that appears as if it was one continuous take; the longest individual shot was roughly eight and a half minutes in length.
Making of '1917': How Sam Mendes Filmed a "Ticking Clock Thriller"
Utilizing a $90 million budget, 500 extras, two relatively unknown actors, three stars (in bit parts) and one extremely long continuous shot, the director depicted a harrowing tale of the trenches during World War I that unfolds in real time.
Movie Trailers This Week: 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Tenet,' 'Downhill'
Other new previews include looks at 'Onward,' The Woman in the Window,' '1917' and Aretha Franklin biopic 'Respect.'
'1917' Final Trailer
Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch and Richard Madden star in '1917' from director Sam Mendes.
Listen to The Hollywood Reporter's Full Cinematographer Roundtable on 'Behind the Screen'
Roger Deakins ('1917' and 'The Goldfinch'), Natasha Braier ('Honey Boy'), Cesar Charlone ('The Two Popes'), Caleb Deschanel ('The Lion King'), Rodrigo Prieto ('The Irishman') and Robert Richardson ('Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood') are featured in the conversation.
Sam Mendes on the Personal, Political Inspirations for '1917': "The Winds That Were Blowing Then Are Blowing Now"
"The movie isn’t about my grandfather but it’s because of my grandfather that it is made," Mendes said of the story behind his WWI film.
Colin Firth Sends Soldiers on Mission to Prevent Massacre in '1917' Trailer
George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq and Benedict Cumberbatch also star in the Sam Mendes-directed film.
Joanna Hogg's 'The Souvenir' Leads London Critics' Circle Nominations
U.K. critics gave the film seven nominations, with 'The Irishman' and '1917' just behind with six.