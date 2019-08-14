How 'Parasite' Actor Song Kang-ho Became South Korea's Everyman Superstar
The magnetic actor, described by former co-star Tilda Swinton as "one of the protean greats of world cinema," has starred in everything from action-filled blockbusters to art house classics. Now he and frequent collaborator Bong Joon-ho have struck gold again with a Palme d'Or winner.
Telluride Diary: Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' and the Academy's Next Barrier
The darkly comic parable, in Korean, will be a test of domestic audiences' — and voters' — willingness to read subtitles, but the director says he believes the story revolving around "the gap between rich and poor is very universal."
'Parasite' Trailer
Starring Song Kang-ho, Jang Hye-jin, Choi Wook-shik, Park So-dam, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jung Ji-so and Jung Hyun-joon. Directed by Bong Joon Ho.
Families Clash Over Class Prejudice in 'Parasite' Trailer
The black comedy directed by Bong Joon Ho won the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival.
Pedro Almodóvar's 'Pain and Glory,' Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' Among Highlights of NY Film Fest Lineup
Other noteworthy titles set for the annual fall event include Céline Sciamma’s 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' and the late Agnès Varda's final film, 'Varda by Agnès,' which will get a posthumous screening.
Bong Joon-ho's Cannes Winner 'Parasite' Leads San Sebastian Pearls Lineup
The Cannes Palme d'Or Winner is one of eight films announced so far for the Spanish festival's sidebar.
'Parasite' Star Song Kang-Ho to Receive Locarno Excellence Award
The South Korean star will be the first Asian actor to be honored with Locarno's lifetime achievement prize.
South Korea Box Office: Bong Joon-ho's Cannes Winner 'Parasite' Has $25M Opening
The first South Korean film to win the Palme d'Or dominated almost 70 percent of the market share.
Bong Joon Ho's Palme d'Or Winner 'Parasite' Will Release in Time for Awards Season
It will first hit Los Angeles and New York before expanding.
Cannes: Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' Wins Palme d'Or
Elsewhere, Antonio Banderas nabbed the best actor award for his role as a past-his-prime director in Pedro Almodóvar's 'Pain & Glory,' while Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' came up empty-handed.