So Long, Ice Queens and Gay Best Friends: Hollywood’s New Rules of Rom-Coms
Filmmakers updating the stale genre for a Netflix-assisted comeback in the #MeToo era say they are avoiding "insulting" tropes while embracing gender swaps, empowerment and even grand gestures: "If done in the right way, it won't feel creepy."
Laura Marano on 'The Perfect Date's' Social Media Commentary, How Netflix Film Upends Rom-Com Tropes
The actress talks to The Hollywood Reporter about how the film centered around a dating app that turns co-star Noah Centineo's character into a stand-in boyfriend, explores the difference between "surface" appeal and "substantial" connections.
'The Perfect Date' Star Laura Marano on Relating to Celia and the Film's Ending
"She's this unlikely female heroine for a rom-com. She's sarcastic and bitter and kind of dark and really fun to play," the singer and actress says about Netflix's latest romantic comedy.
Laura Marano Talks Reuniting With and Slapping Noah Centineo For 'The Perfect Date' | In Studio
"The biggest difference this time around was we were able to have some pretty deep, mature conversations which brought us closer and, I think, helped with our chemistry and helped with the bond overall in the movie," Marano said of Centineo.
'The Perfect Date' Trailer
Noah Centineo, Laura Marano, Matt Walsh, Camila Mendes and Odiseas Georgiadis star in 'The Perfect Date,' for Netflix.
Noah Centineo Creates App to Sell Himself as Stand-In Boyfriend in 'The Perfect Date' Trailer
The Netflix original film also stars Laura Marano, Matt Walsh, Camila Mendes and Odiseas Georgiadis.