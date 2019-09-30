'The Politician' Star Ben Platt on Playing a High School Student and What's Ahead in Season 2
The Tony-winning 'Dear Evan Hansen' star also opens up about moving from the stage to the screen, reveals what he learned from his producer father, Marc Platt, and teases the Netflix show's follow-up, now filming in New York.
Lies and the Lying Women Who Tell Them, From 'Fleabag' to 'Politician'
The truth hurts for these complex female anti-heroines, brought to life by standout performances on shows like 'Big Little Lies,' 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' Good Girls' and 'Dead to Me.'
How 'The Politician' Finale Sets Up Season 2
Stars Ben Platt and Lucy Boynton explain how the first season finale of their Netflix drama lays the ground for where the story will go next, and how Judith Light and Bette Midler will factor in.
'The Politician' Cast on Working With Hollywood Vets Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange and More
Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch and more stars of Ryan Murphy's new satirical Netflix series open up to The Hollywood Reporter about sharing screen time with some of their acting idols.
'The Politician' Munchausen by Proxy Storyline Was Not Inspired by 'The Act'
Jessica Lange and Zoey Deutch explain the inspiration behind their characters, and Lange tells The Hollywood Reporter she might be done with television for good.
'The Politician' Cast Hopes Series Encourages Political Action in Younger Generation and "Starts a Discussion" | In Studio
Stars Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Laura Dreyfuss, Julia Schlaepfer, Rahne Jones, and Theo Germaine join In Studio to also discuss the show addressing topical issues, what political figures influenced their characters and more.
Gwyneth Paltrow and 'The Politician' Cast Hope to Reach Young Voters With Satirical Netflix Series
At the New York premiere, the cast and creators of the Ryan Murphy dramedy spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the potential social impact as the 2020 election draws near.
Ben Platt's 'The Politician' Inspiration: 'Election,' a Parkland Survivor and Blind Ambition
The series tackles sexual identity, privilege, entitlement (with shades of the college admission scandal) — and there's musical theater, too.
'The Politician': TV Review
'Glee' creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan return to high school for a Netflix comedy starring Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange that fails to deliver any real satirical spark.
'The Politician' Debuts First Look at Judith Light and Bette Midler During Emmys
Ryan Murphy's first series for Netflix premieres Sept. 26.