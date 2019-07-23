'The Report' Teaser
Adam Driver stars in Scott Z. Burns' 'The Report,' along with Annette Bening, Corey Stoll and Jon Hamm.
Adam Driver Investigates CIA Interrogation Program in 'The Report' Teaser Trailer
Based on actual events, the Scott Z. Burns-directed film follows a Senate staffer and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening) as they look into the treatment of Al Qaeda detainees.
Amazon Buys Rights to Adam Driver Political Drama 'The Report' | THR News
In its second major deal of the festival, Amazon has swooped in to buy worldwide rights to Scott Z. Burns' political drama 'The Report' for $14 million, according to a source.
Sundance: Adam Driver Political Drama 'The Report' Nabbed by Amazon for $14M
Annette Bening, Jon Hamm, Ted Levine, Maura Tierney and Michael C. Hall round out the cast of the Scott Z. Burns-helmed film that is based on the true story of the Bush-Cheney era torture program.
'The Report': Film Review | Sundance 2019
Scott Z. Burns' thriller stars Adam Driver as a dogged Senate aide investigating the CIA's use of torture under the protection of Dianne Feinstein, played by Annette Bening in this dramatization of actual events.
Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Jon Hamm Talk 'The Report' | Sundance 2019
Scott Z. Burns directs the film centered on the "Torture Report," which outlined the C.I.A.'s enhanced interrogation techniques.