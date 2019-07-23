The Report

Jon M. Chu Talk, Screening of Amazon's Adam Driver Starrer 'The Report' Set for IFP Week (Exclusive)

Public programming for the weeklong event in Brooklyn, which is set to run Sept. 15-19, will also include panels featuring directors Rachel Lears ('Knock Down the House'), E. Chai Vasarhelyi ('Free Solo'), Joe Berlinger ('The Ted Bundy Tapes' and 'Extremely Wicked'), Kasi Lemmons ('Harriet') and Ira Sachs ('Frankie') and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Michael H. Weber ('The Disaster Artist').