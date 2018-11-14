'Rocketman' Trailer
Starring Taron Egerton, Bryce Dallas Howard and Richard Madden. Directed by Dexter Fletcher.
New 'Rocketman' Trailer Offers Bigger, More Colorful Glimpse Into Elton John's Career
Taron Egerton leads the Dexter Fletcher-directed biopic, which also stars Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard and Gemma Jones.
Taron Egerton Talks Wild 'Rocketman' Costumes: "I'm Either Wearing Everything or Nothing"
First looks of the project have glimpsed the actor wearing wing-tipped sneakers, a gold-lamé jacket, cowboy hats, overalls, a Queen Elizabeth-style gown and, of course, massive sunglasses.
Movie Trailers This Week: 'Aquaman' Extended Look, Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie in 'Mary Queen of Scotts,' 'Rocketman'
The final trailer for 'Robin Hood' as well as the first promo for 'Holmes & Watson' also debuted.
'Rocketman' Teaser
'Rocketman,' starring Taron Egerton stars as Sir Elton John, is due to hit theatres summer 2019.
Taron Egerton's Elton John Experiences Highs and Lows in 'Rocketman' Teaser Trailer
Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard and Gemma Jones round out the cast of the biopic, which was produced by the singer.
Here's a First Look at Taron Egerton as Elton John in Biopic 'Rocketman' | THR News
A new image of the upcoming musical shows Egerton in a snazzy getup on a private plane.
First Look: Taron Egerton Transforms Into Elton John in 'Rocketman'
A new image of the upcoming musical shows Egerton in a snazzy getup on a private plane.
Elton John Biopic 'Rocketman' Shifts Summer 2019 Release Date
Taron Egerton is starring as the famed singer-songwriter.
Bryce Dallas Howard Joins Elton John Biopic 'Rocketman'
The 'Jurassic World' actress will be playing the mother of the superstar.