'Schitt's Creek' Renewed for a Fifth Season on Pop
The 14-episode season will begin in winter 2019.
Canadian Screen Awards: Netflix's 'Anne With an E' Leads Nominations
'Ava' and 'Never Steady, Never Still' nabbed the most nominations in film categories.
Bob Robertson, Veteran TV Comic, Dies at 71
He was one-half of the popular Canadian 'Double Exposure' comedy team during the 1990s.
'Schitt's Creek' Renewed for Season 4 at Pop
The Canadian comedy is currently in the middle of its third season on the cabler.
'Awards Chatter' Podcast — Eugene Levy & Catherine O'Hara ('Schitt's Creek')
The king and queen of improv comedy reflect on 42 years of friendship and collaboration; why she owes her career to Gilda Radner; how he almost wound up with her in 'Home Alone,' and out of 'American Pie'; what it was like performing a song in-character on the Oscars; what's brought them to TV; and more.
Pop Renews 'Schitt's Creek' for Season 3
The scripted comedy starring Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara has been renewed.
'Schitt's Creek': TV Review
Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara star in a single-camera comedy about a wealthy family that relocates to a small town after losing it all
Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara on Evolving Their Long (and Funny) Working Relationship for 'Schitt's Creek'
The comedians discuss their long-term friendship and how it informs their latest on-screen relationship.
Eugene Levy's 'Schitt's Creek' Renewed for Second Season
The comedy will debut Tuesday night on the CBC and POP stateside
MIPCOM: Eugene Levy on Celebrity Overkill Inspiring 'Schitt's Creek' Comedy
"I've never seen so much style and money and fashion in your face"