China Box Office: Dwayne Johnson's 'Skyscraper' Rakes in $48M to Place No. 1
Dwayne Johnson's star power in China has helped to make up for the film's tepid performance in the rest of the world.
Dwayne Johnson: Stuck Between The Rock and a Hard Place
It’s not enough for a star to be a major self-promoter; he must also pick good movies and avoid projects like current release 'Skyscraper.'
Will China Rescue Dwayne Johnson's 'Skyscraper'?
Johnson's star appeal, his track record in China and the encouraging precedent of 'Rampage' are among factors that could work in its favor, but there are also challenges.
Box Office: Is 'Skyscraper' Dying Hard Due to Dwayne Johnson Overexposure?
Hollywood's busiest actor had five movies hit the big screen in the past 14 months — and has four more slotted to open in 2019.
World Cup and Sun Hurt European Box Office
Unseasonably warm weather and a month of World Cup matches combined to knock out European theatrical returns.
Weekend Box Office: 'Skyscraper' Crushed by 'Hotel Transylvania 3'
'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' opens to $44.1 million in the U.S., while Dwayne Johnson's 'Skyscraper' only scales $25.5 million; 'Eighth Grade' passes with flying colors at the specialty box office.
Dwayne Johnson, 'Skyscraper' Director Talk Partnership and Neve Campbell's Strong Character
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the movie's New York premiere, the team behind the action thriller also revealed the work they did with real-life amputee Jeff Glasbrenner to create an authentic portrayal of a man with a prosthetic leg, like Johnson's character has.
'Skyscraper' and the Risk of Taking Things Too Seriously
Dwayne Johnson and filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber brought laughs two years ago with 'Central Intelligence,' but left them behind in their latest collaboration.
Why 'Skyscraper' Director Will Never Make a Sequel to His Cult Classic 'Dodgeball'
Rawson Marshall Thurber has gone from comedy to action as he looks to make original movies among a sea of franchises.
Box Office: 'Skyscraper' Collapses in U.S.; 'Hotel Transylvania 3' Heads for No. 1
Overseas, Dwayne Johnson's 'Skyscraper' heads for a muted $42 million debut.