'Station 19' Renewed as 'Grey's Anatomy' Showrunner Krista Vernoff to Also Oversee Spinoff
Fresh off an overall deal with ABC Studios, she'll oversee both of the Shondaland dramas.
'Station 19' Showrunner Stacy McKee Departing (Exclusive)
Production on season two of the 'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff has wrapped, with a new showrunner expected to be named for a potential third season of the ABC drama.
'Station 19' Picked Up for Full Season at ABC
A total episode count for the sophomore season of the 'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff, however, remains unclear.
'Station 19' Ups Boris Kodjoe to Series Regular
The news comes less than a week after the 'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff returned for its second season.
'Station 19' Enlists Dermot Mulroney for Season 2
The actor, who next reunites with Julia Roberts in Amazon's 'Homecoming,' will recur in the 'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff.
