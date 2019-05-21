'Stuber' Red Band Trailer
'Stuber' stars Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Natalie Morales and is directed by Michael Dowse.
'Stuber' International Trailer
'Stuber' Trailer
'Stuber,' starring Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista, is set to hit theaters July 12.
'Stuber' Trailer: Kumail Nanjiani Goes on a Crazy Uber Ride With Dave Bautista
The action-comedy, which premiered last month at SXSW, is set to hit theaters July 12.
'Stuber': Film Review | SXSW 2019
Michael Dowse goes back to the '80s with a violent buddy comedy starring Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista.
‘Stuber,’ Matt Damon-Christian Bale Film Land High-Profile Summer Release Dates From Fox
'Stuber' stars Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista, while Damon and Bale are teaming up for a film on a 1966 racecar championship battle between Ford and Ferrari.
Kumail Nanjiani to Star in 'Stuber' | THR News
Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are producing the Uber-themed Fox project.
Kumail Nanjiani to Star Opposite Dave Bautista in Action Comedy 'Stuber' (Exclusive)
Fox Going for a Ride With Uber Action Comedy 'Stuber'
The studio has bought a spec script from Tripper Clancy.