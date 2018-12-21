'TV's Top 5' Podcast: Fox and Netflix's Broadway Ambitions, TCA Preview
The Hollywood Reporter's West Coast TV editor, Lesley Goldberg, and chief TV critic, Daniel Fienberg, host the weekly podcast, which breaks down the biggest headlines and offers a critical guide of what to watch (or skip).
'TV's Top 5' Podcast: Comcast's Streaming Plan, 'Star Trek' Expansion
The Hollywood Reporter's West Coast TV editor, Lesley Goldberg, and chief TV critic, Daniel Fienberg, host the weekly podcast, which breaks down the biggest headlines and offers a critical guide of what to watch (or skip).
'TV's Top 5' Podcast: The Future of 'Game of Thrones,' 'Surviving R. Kelly' Impact
The Hollywood Reporter's West Coast TV editor, Lesley Goldberg, and chief TV critic, Daniel Fienberg, host the weekly podcast, which breaks down the biggest headlines and offers a critical guide of what to watch (or skip).
'TV's Top 5' Podcast: Holiday Hits (and Misses), 2019 Preview
The Hollywood Reporter's West Coast TV editor, Lesley Goldberg, and chief TV critic, Daniel Fienberg, host the weekly podcast, which breaks down the biggest headlines and offers a critical guide of what to watch (or skip).
'TV's Top 5' Podcast: The Highs and Lows of 2018
In this week's supersized episode, hosts Lesley Goldberg and Daniel Fienberg close out the year with a look back at the biggest headlines, cast departures, executive changes and best (and worst) shows of 2018.
'TV's Top 5' Podcast: Deconstructing the SAG Nominations and Streaming's Growth
THR's West Coast TV editor Lesley Goldberg and chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg host the weekly podcast, which breaks down the biggest headlines and offers a critical guide of what to watch (or skip).
New Hollywood Reporter Podcast 'TV's Top 5' Goes Inside the Biggest Stories of the Week
West Coast TV editor Lesley Goldberg and chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg host the weekly podcast, which breaks down the biggest headlines and offers a critical guide of what to watch (or skip).