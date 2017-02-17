'Workaholics' Star to Topline NBC's Mindy Kaling/Charlie Grandy Comedy
Anders Holm will reunite with 'The Mindy Project' duo on the pilot.
Former Google Exec Named CEO of YouTube MCN Omnia Media (Exclusive)
David Brown takes the helm at the Los Angeles-based company, while 'Workaholics' exec producer Dan Lubetkin joins as chief content officer.
'Workaholics' Star to Topline Fox Private-Eye Comedy
'Pigeon' hails from 'The Office' duo Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky and marks a key off-network sale for ABC Studios.
Comedy Central Renews 'Workaholics' for Sixth and Seventh Seasons
The series stars Blake Anderson, Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Kyle Newacheck.
'Workaholics' Creator-Star Joins Anne Hathaway in 'The Intern' (Exclusive)
Anders Holm will play the romantic lead opposite the Oscar-winning actress in the Nancy Meyers-directed romantic comedy.
'Workaholics' Co-Creator Previews Season 4: Penile Transplants, EDM and Molly
Kyle Newacheck tells THR the slacker comedy is returning to its roots: "A lot of our fans just want to see the guys drinking and smoking and being numbskulls at work."
Scott Rudin to Produce Comedy Feature With 'Workaholics' Stars (Exclusive)
UPDATED: Kyle Newacheck, one of the show's creators, is being eyed to direct the feature.
Comedy Central's Kent Alterman on Leno, Rape Jokes and a Jon Stewart-Free 'Daily Show' (Q&A)
The programming chief tells THR about Jon Stewart's upcoming hiatus -- "We're interested in him being fulfilled and happy here" -- and the downside of being politically correct.
Comedy Central Orders Stand-Up Series From 'Workaholics' Star Adam Devine
The "Pitch Perfect" actor will front the series, which will feature a mix of stand-up and narrative sketches from Devine's favorite up-and-coming comedians.
'Workaholics' Co-Creator on Show's Future and Directing Chevy Chase
Writer-director Kyle Newacheck tells THR making his Comedy Central series is all about "navigating the chaos and pointing it in different directions."