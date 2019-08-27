'Yesterday' Star Himesh Patel Joining Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'
The actor joins stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki.
Box Office: 'Yesterday' Sings Past $100M Globally in Win for Smaller, Original Films
The Universal and Working Title — centered around the music of The Beatles — was directed by Danny Boyle and written by Richard Curtis.
Weekend Box Office: 'Toy Story 4' Scares Off 'Annabelle Comes Home' With $58M
Elsewhere, 'Yesterday' sang to a solid $17 million, while 'Avengers: Endgame' tried to beat 'Avatar's' record and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' conquered China and Japan.
'Yesterday' Composer Daniel Pemberton Talks Recording Beatles Classics in 'Behind the Screen' Podcast
“I have recorded a version of ‘Hey Dude’ that I’m worried that one day is going to haunt me,” he admits.
In Theaters This Weekend: Reviews of 'Annabelle Comes Home,' 'Yesterday' and More
This week's new offerings include a children's toy coming to life to scare, a world where The Beatles are only a bug and a glimpse at an all-female crew during a yacht race.
Ed Sheeran, Lily James, Himesh Patel Hit Yellow Carpet for London's 'Yesterday' Premiere
The stars came out for Richard Curtis' musical comedy drama on a wet night in Leicester Square.
Montclair Film Festival: Danny Boyle's Beatles-Inspired 'Yesterday' Among Audience Award Winners
Other prize recipients at the eighth annual New Jersey event included 'Mickey and the Bear,' 'Mossville: When Great Trees Fall' and 'Premature,' each of which won multiple honors.
Tribeca: 'Yesterday' Team on Challenge of Replacing The Beatles With Unknown Singer-Songwriter
"These are some of the greatest songs ever written, and people know the original versions, and they've got to be performed by somebody that's going to make you think you want to listen to him doing them rather than the originals," director Danny Boyle said of the difficulty of finding a compelling lead in Himesh Patel.
'Yesterday': Film Review | Tribeca 2019
Danny Boyle directs a Richard Curtis script about a songwriter who wakes up in a Beatles-free world and gets to pretend he wrote their songs.
Danny Boyle's 'Yesterday,' 'Toy Story 4' to Kick Off Nantucket Film Festival
Other high-profile titles set to screen during the 24th annual event include 'Brittany Runs a Marathon' and 'The Apollo.'