150 Films and Series about the Outdoors to Celebrate 150 Years of Yellowstone National Park – Part One

This story was created in paid partnership with Fox Nation.
150 years ago the world received a magnificent and powerful present: a vast protected piece of glorious nature – the first ever national park, Yellowstone. Today, 150 films and series echo the voice of nature to offer us joys, thrills, drama, exploration, surprises and respect for our precious world. Tune into the Fox Nation 4-part docuseries Yellowstone-One-Fifty with narration by Kevin Costner starting on Nov. 20 to learn about the park’s history and breathtaking wildlife.
Over the next three days, THR will showcase the films and series that open our minds and hearts to the great outdoors.
The Big Trail (Film, 1930)
Directed by: Raoul Walsh
Starring: John Wayne, Marguerite Churchill
Yellowstone (Film, 1936)
Directed by: Arthur Lubin
Starring: Henry Hunter, Judith Barrett
Bambi (Animation, 1942)
Directed by: David Hand
Lifeboat (Film, 1944)
Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock
Starring: Tallulah Bankhead, William Bendix
Bonanza (TV, 1959 -1973)
Created by: David Dortort
Starring: Lorne Greene, Pernell Roberts
Swiss Family Robinson (Film, 1960)
Directed by: Ken Annakin
Starring: John Mills, Dorothy McGuire
The Yogi Bear Show (Animation, 1961-1962)
Produced by: Hanna-Barbera Productions
Hatari! (Film, 1962)
Directed by: Howard Hawks
Starring: John Wayne, Elsa Martinelli
Lawrence of Arabia (Film, 1962)
Directed by: David Lean
Starring: Peter O’Toole, Alec Guinness, Anthony Quinn, Omar Sharif
Yellowstone Cubs (Film, 1963)
Directed by: Charles L. Draper
The Incredible Journey (Film, 1963)
Directed by: Fletcher Markle
Gilligan’s Island (TV, 1964-1967)
Created by: Sherwood Schwartz
Starring: Bob Denver, Alan Hale Jr., Jim Backus
The Endless Summer (Documentary, 1966)
Directed by: Bruce Brown
Ride in the Whirlwind (Film, 1966)
Directed by: Monte Hellman
Starring: Jack Nicholson, Cameron Mitchell
The Jungle Book (Animation, 1967)
Directed by: Wolfgang Reitherman
Man in the Wilderness (Film, 1971)
Directed by: Richard C. Sarafian
Starring: Richard Harris, John Huston
The Call of the Wild (Film, 1972)
Directed by: Ken Annakin
Starring: Charlton Heston, Raimund Harmstorf, George Eastman
Jeremiah Johnson (Film, 1972)
Directed by: Sydney Pollack
Starring: Robert Redford
Old Faithful (Film, 1973)
Directed by: Jorn H. Winther
Starring: Zero Mostel, Sammy Davis Jr.
Dersu Uzala (Film, 1975)
Directed by: Akira Kurosawa
Starring: Yury Solomin, Maxim Munzuk
The Mountain Men (Film, 1980)
Directed by: Richard Lang
Starring: Charlton Heston
Blue Lagoon (Film, 1980)
Directed by: Randal Kleiser
Starring: Brooke Shields, Christopher Atkins
Never Cry Wolf (Film, 1983)
Directed by: Carroll Ballard
Starring: Charles Martin Smith, Brian Dennehy
Stand By Me (Film, 1986)
Directed by: Rob Reiner
Starring: River Phoenix, Jerry O’Connell, Corey Feldman, Wil Wheaton
White Water Summer (Film, 1987)
Directed by: Jeff Bleckner
Starring: Kevin Bacon, Sean Astin
The Great Outdoors (Film, 1988)
Directed by: Howard Deutch
Starring: Dan Aykroyd, John Candy
The Wrong Guys (Film, 1988)
Directed by: Danny Bilson
Starring: John Goodman, Richard Lewis, Louie Anderson
My Neighbor Totoro (Animation, 1988)
Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki
Lonesome Dove (TV, 1989)
Directed by: Simon Wincer
Starring: Robert Duvall, Tommy Lee Jones, Danny Glover
Field of Dreams (Film, 1989)
Directed by: Phil Alden Robinson
Starring: Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones
The Adventures of the Black Stallion (TV, 1990-1993)
Starring: Mickey Rooney, Richard Ian Fox
Dances With Wolves (Film, 1990)
Directed by: Kevin Costner
Starring: Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell, Graham Greene
White Fang (Film, 1991)
Directed by: Randal Kleiser
Starring: Klaus Maria Brandauer, Ethan Hawke
A River Runs Through It (Film, 1992)
Directed by: Robert Redford
Starring: Brad Pitt, Tom Skerritt, Craig Sheffer
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest (Animation, 1992)
Directed by: Bill Kroyer
The Last of the Mohicans (Film, 1992)
Directed by: Michael Mann
Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeleine Stowe
The Animals of Farthing Woods (Animation, 1993-1995)
Created by: Colin Dann
White Fang (TV, 1993-1994)
Starring: Jaimz Woolvett, David McIlwraith
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (Film, 1993)
Directed by: Duwayne Dunham
Cliffhanger (Film, 1993)
Directed by: Renny Harlin
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow
The River Wild (Film, 1994)
Directed by: Curtis Hanson
Starring: Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon, David Strathairn
Iron Will (Film, 1994)
Directed by: Charles Haid
Starring: Kevin Spacey, Mackenzie Astin
The Lion King (Animation, 1994)
Directed by: Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff
Tin Cup (Film, 1996)
Directed by: Ron Shelton
Starring: Kevin Costner, Rene Russo, Don Johnson
Balto (Animation, 1995)
Directed by: Simon Wells
The Edge (Film, 1997)
Directed by: Lee Tamahori
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Alec Baldwin
Princess Mononoke (Animation, 1997)
Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki
Seven Years in Tibet (Film, 1997)
Directed by: Jean-Jacques Annaud
Starring: Brad Pitt, David Thewlis
The Horse Whisperer (Film, 1998)
Directed by: Robert Redford
Starring: Robert Redford, Scarlett Johansson
The Adventures of Swiss Family Robinson (TV, 1998)
Starring: Richard Thomas, Margo Gunn
Stream Kevin Costner’s Film Collection on Fox Nation today.
