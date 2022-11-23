150 Films and Series About the Outdoors to Celebrate 150 Years of Yellowstone National Park – Part Three

This story was created in paid partnership with Fox Nation

150 years ago the world received a magnificent and powerful present: a vast protected piece of glorious nature – the first ever national park, Yellowstone. Today, 150 films and series echo the voice of nature to offer us joys, thrills, drama, exploration, surprises and respect for our precious world. Tune into the Fox Nation 4-part docuseries Yellowstone: One-Fifty with narration by Kevin Costner now to learn about the park’s history and breathtaking wildlife.

This week, THR is showcasing the films and series that open our minds and hearts to the great outdoors. Read Part 1 and Part 2 of the list.

Backcountry (Film, 2014)

Directed by: Adam MacDonald

Starring: Jeff Roop, Missy Peregrym

Fortitude (TV, 2015-2018)

Created by: Simon Donald

Starring: Richard Dormer

Meru (Documentary, 2015)

Director: Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

A Walk in the Woods (Film, 2015)

Directed by: Ken Kwapis

Starring : Robert Redford, Nick Nolte, Emma Thompson

Everest (Film, 2015)

Directed by: Baltasar Kormákur

Starring: Jason Clarke, Jake Gyllenhaal



The Revenant (Film, 2015)

Directed by: Alejandro G. Iñarritu

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy

The Legend of Tarzan (Film, 2016)

Directed by: David Yates

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Samuel L. Jackson, Margot Robbie

The Lost City of Z (Film, 2016)

Directed by: James Gray

Starring : Charlie Hunnam, Sienna Miller, Robert Pattinson

The Jungle Book (Film, 2016)

Directed by: Jon Favreau

Starring: Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba



Hunt for Wilderpeople (Film, 2016)

Directed by: Taika Waititi

Starring: Sam Neill, Julian Dennison

Moana (Animation, 2016)

Directed by: Ron Clements, John Musker

Captain Fantastic (Film, 2016)

Directed by: Matt Ross

Starring: Viggo Mortensen, Kathryn Hahn

The Shallows (Film, 2016)

Directed by: Jaume Collet-Serra

Starring: Blake Lively

Okja (Film, 2017)

Directed by: Bong Joon-Ho

Starring: Ahn Seo-hyun, Tilda Swinton, Steven Yeun

The Ranch (TV, 2016-2020)

Created by: Don Reo, Jim Patterson

Starring: Ashton Kutcher, Debra Winger

Wind River (Film, 2017)

Directed by: Taylor Sheridan

Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner

Godless (TV, 2017)

Directed by: Scott Frank

Starring: Jack O’Connell, Michelle Dockery

The Dawn Wall (Documentary, 2017)

Directed by: Josh Lowell, Peter Mortimer

Craig of the Creek (Animation) (TV, 2017-Present)

Created by: Matt Burnett, Ben Levin

The Mountain Between Us (Film, 2017)

Directed by: Hany Abu-Assad

Starring: Kate Winslet, Idris Elba

Jungle (Film, 2017)

Directed by: Greg McLean

Starring: Daniel Radcliffe

Yellowstone (TV, 2018- )

Created by: Taylor Sheridan, John Linson

Starring: Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (Film, 2018)

Directed by: Andy Serkis

Starring: Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch

Alpha (Film, 2018)

Directed by: Albert Hughes

Starring: Kodi Smit-McPhee



Arctic (Film, 2018)

Directed by: Joe Penna

Starring: Mads Mikkelsen

Adrift (Film, 2018)

Directed by: Baltasar Kormákur

Starring: Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin

Free Solo (Documentary, 2018)

Directed by: Jimmy Chin & Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Leave No Trace (Film, 2018)

Directed by: Debra Granik

Starring: Thomasin McKenzie, Ben Foster

Togo (Film, 2019)

Directed by: Ericson Core

Starring: William Dafoe, Julianne Nicholson



Our Planet (TV, 2019-Present)

Narrated by: David Attenborough

The Lion King (Film, 2019)

Directed by: Jon Favreau

Starring: Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Chiwetel Ejiofor

The Call of the Wild (2020)

Directed by: Chris Sanders

Starring : Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens



Wolfwalkers (Animation, 2020)

Directed by: Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart

My Octopus Teacher (Documentary, 2020)

Directed by: Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed

Night on Earth (TV, 2020)

Narrated by: Samira Wiley

Elephant (Documentary, 2020)

Directed by: Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz

Narrated by: Meghan Markle

The Wilds (TV, 2020-2022)

Created by: Sarah Streicher

Starring: Sophia Ali, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards

Big Sky (TV, 2020-Present)

Created by: David E. Kelley

Starring: Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury

1883 (TV, 2021-2022)

Created by: Taylor Sheridan

Starring: Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill

The Alpinist (Documentary, 2021)

Director: Peter Mortimer

Kili Big (Documentary, 2021)

Director: Ida Joglar

Land (Film, 2021)

Directed by: Robin Wright

Starring: Robin Wright



The Power of the Dog (Film, 2021)

Directed by: Jane Campion

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kirsten Dunst

Summit of the Gods (Animation, 2021)

Directed by: Patrick Imbert



Spirit Untamed (Animation, 2021)

Directed by: Elaine Bogan

The Great North (TV, 2021-Present)

Created by: Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Wendy Molyneux, Minty Lewis

Starring: Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate

Our Great National Parks (TV, 2022)

Narrated by: Barack Obama

Outer Range (2022-Present)

Created by: Brian Watkins

Starring: Josh Brolin, Lili Taylor

The Lost City (Film, 2022)

Directed by: Adam Nee, Aaron Nee

Starring: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum

Beast (Film, 2022)

Directed by: Baltasar Kormákur

Starring: Idris Elba

