150 Films and Series About the Outdoors to Celebrate 150 Years of Yellowstone National Park – Part Three

To celebrate Yellowstone National Park's 150th anniversary and the release of Fox Nation's docuseries, 'Yellowstone: One-Fifty' starring Kevin Costner, THR showcases 150 of the best films and series of all time for outdoor lovers.

This story was created in paid partnership with Fox Nation

150 years ago the world received a magnificent and powerful present: a vast protected piece of glorious nature – the first ever national park, Yellowstone. Today, 150 films and series echo the voice of nature to offer us joys, thrills, drama, exploration, surprises and respect for our precious world. Tune into the Fox Nation 4-part docuseries Yellowstone: One-Fifty with narration by Kevin Costner now to learn about the park’s history and breathtaking wildlife.

This week, THR is showcasing the films and series that open our minds and hearts to the great outdoors. Read Part 1 and Part 2 of the list.

Backcountry (Film, 2014)
Directed by: Adam MacDonald
Starring: Jeff Roop, Missy Peregrym

Fortitude (TV, 2015-2018)
Created by: Simon Donald
Starring: Richard Dormer

Meru (Documentary, 2015)
Director: Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

A Walk in the Woods (Film, 2015)
Directed by: Ken Kwapis
Starring : Robert Redford, Nick Nolte, Emma Thompson

Everest (Film, 2015)
Directed by: Baltasar Kormákur
Starring: Jason Clarke, Jake Gyllenhaal

The Revenant (Film, 2015)
Directed by: Alejandro G. Iñarritu
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy

The Legend of Tarzan (Film, 2016)
Directed by: David Yates
Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Samuel L. Jackson, Margot Robbie

The Lost City of Z (Film, 2016)
Directed by: James Gray
Starring : Charlie Hunnam, Sienna Miller, Robert Pattinson

The Jungle Book (Film, 2016)
Directed by: Jon Favreau
Starring: Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba

Hunt for Wilderpeople (Film, 2016)
Directed by: Taika Waititi
Starring: Sam Neill, Julian Dennison

Moana (Animation, 2016)
Directed by: Ron Clements, John Musker

Captain Fantastic (Film, 2016)
Directed by: Matt Ross
Starring: Viggo Mortensen, Kathryn Hahn

The Shallows (Film, 2016)
Directed by: Jaume Collet-Serra
Starring: Blake Lively

Okja (Film, 2017)
Directed by: Bong Joon-Ho
Starring: Ahn Seo-hyun, Tilda Swinton, Steven Yeun

The Ranch (TV, 2016-2020)
Created by: Don Reo, Jim Patterson
Starring: Ashton Kutcher, Debra Winger

Wind River (Film, 2017)
Directed by: Taylor Sheridan
Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner

Godless (TV, 2017)
Directed by: Scott Frank
Starring: Jack O’Connell, Michelle Dockery

The Dawn Wall (Documentary, 2017)
Directed by: Josh Lowell, Peter Mortimer

Craig of the Creek (Animation) (TV, 2017-Present)
Created by: Matt Burnett, Ben Levin

The Mountain Between Us (Film, 2017)
Directed by: Hany Abu-Assad
Starring: Kate Winslet, Idris Elba

Jungle (Film, 2017)
Directed by: Greg McLean
Starring: Daniel Radcliffe

Yellowstone (TV, 2018- )
Created by: Taylor Sheridan, John Linson
Starring: Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (Film, 2018)
Directed by: Andy Serkis
Starring: Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch

Alpha (Film, 2018)
Directed by: Albert Hughes
Starring: Kodi Smit-McPhee

Arctic (Film, 2018)
Directed by: Joe Penna
Starring: Mads Mikkelsen

Adrift (Film, 2018)
Directed by: Baltasar Kormákur
Starring: Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin

Free Solo (Documentary, 2018)
Directed by: Jimmy Chin & Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Leave No Trace (Film, 2018)
Directed by: Debra Granik
Starring: Thomasin McKenzie, Ben Foster

Togo (Film, 2019)
Directed by: Ericson Core
Starring: William Dafoe, Julianne Nicholson

Our Planet (TV, 2019-Present)
Narrated by: David Attenborough

The Lion King (Film, 2019)
Directed by: Jon Favreau
Starring: Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Chiwetel Ejiofor

The Call of the Wild (2020)
Directed by: Chris Sanders
Starring : Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens

Wolfwalkers (Animation, 2020)
Directed by: Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart

My Octopus Teacher (Documentary, 2020)
Directed by: Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed

Night on Earth (TV, 2020)
Narrated by: Samira Wiley

Elephant (Documentary, 2020)
Directed by: Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz
Narrated by: Meghan Markle

The Wilds (TV, 2020-2022)
Created by: Sarah Streicher
Starring: Sophia Ali, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards

Big Sky (TV, 2020-Present)
Created by: David E. Kelley
Starring: Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury

1883 (TV, 2021-2022)
Created by: Taylor Sheridan
Starring: Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill

The Alpinist (Documentary, 2021)
Director: Peter Mortimer

Kili Big (Documentary, 2021)
Director: Ida Joglar

Land (Film, 2021)
Directed by: Robin Wright
Starring: Robin Wright

The Power of the Dog (Film, 2021)
Directed by: Jane Campion
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kirsten Dunst

Summit of the Gods (Animation, 2021)
Directed by: Patrick Imbert

Spirit Untamed (Animation, 2021)
Directed by: Elaine Bogan

The Great North (TV, 2021-Present)
Created by: Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Wendy Molyneux, Minty Lewis
Starring: Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate

Our Great National Parks (TV, 2022)
Narrated by: Barack Obama

Outer Range (2022-Present)
Created by: Brian Watkins
Starring: Josh Brolin, Lili Taylor

The Lost City (Film, 2022)
Directed by: Adam Nee, Aaron Nee
Starring: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum

Beast (Film, 2022)
Directed by: Baltasar Kormákur
Starring: Idris Elba

ad