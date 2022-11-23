150 Films and Series About the Outdoors to Celebrate 150 Years of Yellowstone National Park – Part Three

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
This story was created in paid partnership with Fox Nation
150 years ago the world received a magnificent and powerful present: a vast protected piece of glorious nature – the first ever national park, Yellowstone. Today, 150 films and series echo the voice of nature to offer us joys, thrills, drama, exploration, surprises and respect for our precious world. Tune into the Fox Nation 4-part docuseries Yellowstone: One-Fifty with narration by Kevin Costner now to learn about the park’s history and breathtaking wildlife.
This week, THR is showcasing the films and series that open our minds and hearts to the great outdoors. Read Part 1 and Part 2 of the list.
Related Stories
Backcountry (Film, 2014)
Directed by: Adam MacDonald
Starring: Jeff Roop, Missy Peregrym
Fortitude (TV, 2015-2018)
Created by: Simon Donald
Starring: Richard Dormer
Meru (Documentary, 2015)
Director: Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi
A Walk in the Woods (Film, 2015)
Directed by: Ken Kwapis
Starring : Robert Redford, Nick Nolte, Emma Thompson
Everest (Film, 2015)
Directed by: Baltasar Kormákur
Starring: Jason Clarke, Jake Gyllenhaal
The Revenant (Film, 2015)
Directed by: Alejandro G. Iñarritu
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy
The Legend of Tarzan (Film, 2016)
Directed by: David Yates
Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Samuel L. Jackson, Margot Robbie
The Lost City of Z (Film, 2016)
Directed by: James Gray
Starring : Charlie Hunnam, Sienna Miller, Robert Pattinson
The Jungle Book (Film, 2016)
Directed by: Jon Favreau
Starring: Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba
Hunt for Wilderpeople (Film, 2016)
Directed by: Taika Waititi
Starring: Sam Neill, Julian Dennison
Moana (Animation, 2016)
Directed by: Ron Clements, John Musker
Captain Fantastic (Film, 2016)
Directed by: Matt Ross
Starring: Viggo Mortensen, Kathryn Hahn
The Shallows (Film, 2016)
Directed by: Jaume Collet-Serra
Starring: Blake Lively
Okja (Film, 2017)
Directed by: Bong Joon-Ho
Starring: Ahn Seo-hyun, Tilda Swinton, Steven Yeun
The Ranch (TV, 2016-2020)
Created by: Don Reo, Jim Patterson
Starring: Ashton Kutcher, Debra Winger
Wind River (Film, 2017)
Directed by: Taylor Sheridan
Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner
Godless (TV, 2017)
Directed by: Scott Frank
Starring: Jack O’Connell, Michelle Dockery
The Dawn Wall (Documentary, 2017)
Directed by: Josh Lowell, Peter Mortimer
Craig of the Creek (Animation) (TV, 2017-Present)
Created by: Matt Burnett, Ben Levin
The Mountain Between Us (Film, 2017)
Directed by: Hany Abu-Assad
Starring: Kate Winslet, Idris Elba
Jungle (Film, 2017)
Directed by: Greg McLean
Starring: Daniel Radcliffe
Yellowstone (TV, 2018- )
Created by: Taylor Sheridan, John Linson
Starring: Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (Film, 2018)
Directed by: Andy Serkis
Starring: Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch
Alpha (Film, 2018)
Directed by: Albert Hughes
Starring: Kodi Smit-McPhee
Arctic (Film, 2018)
Directed by: Joe Penna
Starring: Mads Mikkelsen
Adrift (Film, 2018)
Directed by: Baltasar Kormákur
Starring: Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin
Free Solo (Documentary, 2018)
Directed by: Jimmy Chin & Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi
Leave No Trace (Film, 2018)
Directed by: Debra Granik
Starring: Thomasin McKenzie, Ben Foster
Togo (Film, 2019)
Directed by: Ericson Core
Starring: William Dafoe, Julianne Nicholson
Our Planet (TV, 2019-Present)
Narrated by: David Attenborough
The Lion King (Film, 2019)
Directed by: Jon Favreau
Starring: Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Chiwetel Ejiofor
The Call of the Wild (2020)
Directed by: Chris Sanders
Starring : Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens
Wolfwalkers (Animation, 2020)
Directed by: Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart
My Octopus Teacher (Documentary, 2020)
Directed by: Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed
Night on Earth (TV, 2020)
Narrated by: Samira Wiley
Elephant (Documentary, 2020)
Directed by: Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz
Narrated by: Meghan Markle
The Wilds (TV, 2020-2022)
Created by: Sarah Streicher
Starring: Sophia Ali, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards
Big Sky (TV, 2020-Present)
Created by: David E. Kelley
Starring: Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury
1883 (TV, 2021-2022)
Created by: Taylor Sheridan
Starring: Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill
The Alpinist (Documentary, 2021)
Director: Peter Mortimer
Kili Big (Documentary, 2021)
Director: Ida Joglar
Land (Film, 2021)
Directed by: Robin Wright
Starring: Robin Wright
The Power of the Dog (Film, 2021)
Directed by: Jane Campion
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kirsten Dunst
Summit of the Gods (Animation, 2021)
Directed by: Patrick Imbert
Spirit Untamed (Animation, 2021)
Directed by: Elaine Bogan
The Great North (TV, 2021-Present)
Created by: Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Wendy Molyneux, Minty Lewis
Starring: Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate
Our Great National Parks (TV, 2022)
Narrated by: Barack Obama
Outer Range (2022-Present)
Created by: Brian Watkins
Starring: Josh Brolin, Lili Taylor
The Lost City (Film, 2022)
Directed by: Adam Nee, Aaron Nee
Starring: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum
Beast (Film, 2022)
Directed by: Baltasar Kormákur
Starring: Idris Elba
Stream Kevin Costner’s Film Collection on Fox Nation today.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day