150 Films and Series about the Outdoors to Celebrate 150 Years of Yellowstone National Park – Part Two

A Bug’s Life (Animation, 1998)

Directed by: John Lasseter

Meet the Deedles (Film, 1998)

Directed by: Steve Boyum

Starring: Dennis Hopper, Paul Walker

For the Love of the Game (Film, 1999)

Directed by: Sam Raimi

Starring: Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston, John C. Reilly

All the Pretty Horses (Film, 2000)

Directed by: Billy Bob Thornton

Starring: Matt Damon, Penélope Cruz

The Perfect Storm (Film, 2000)

Directed by: Wolfgang Petersen

Starring: George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg

Cast Away (Film, 2000)

Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

Starring: Tom Hanks

The Blue Planet (TV, 2001)

Narrated by: David Attenborough

Great Natural Wonders of the World (Documentary, 2002)

Narrated by: David Attenborough

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (Animation, 2002)

Directed by: Lorna Cook, Kelly Asbury

Whale Rider (Film, 2002)

Directed by: Niki Caro

Starring: Keisha Castle-Hughes

Open Range (Film, 2003)

Directed by: Kevin Costner

Starring: Kevin Costner, Robert Duvall, Diego Luna

Finding Nemo (Animation, 2003)

Directed by: Andrew Stanton

Touching the Void (Documentary, 2003)

Director: Kevin Macdonald

Deadwood (TV, 2004-2006)

Created by: David Milch

Starring: Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane

Without a Paddle (Film, 2004)

Directed by: Steven Brill

Starring: Matthew Lillard, Seth Green

Lost (TV, 2004-2010)

Created by: Jeffrey Lieber, J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof

Starring: Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Jorge Garcia

The Motorcycle Diaries (Film, 2004)

Directed by: Walter Salles

Starring: Gael García Bernal, Mía Maestro

Into the West (TV, 2005)

Starring: Josh Brolin, Gary Busey

Grizzly Man (Documentary, 2005)

Directed by: Werner Herzog

March of the Penguins (Documentary, 2005)

Directed by: Luc Jacquet

Supervolcano (Film, 2005)

Directed by: Tony Mitchell

Starring: Michael Riley, Gary Lewis

Eight Below (Film, 2006)

Directed by: Frank Marshall

Starring: Bruce Greenwood, Paul Walker

Happy Feet (Animation, 2006)

Directed by: George Miller

Encounters at the End of the World (Documentary, 2007)

Directed by: Werner Herzog

Into the Wild (Film, 2007)

Directed by: Sean Penn

Starring: Emile Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden, William Hurt

Avatar (Film, 2009)

Directed by: James Cameron

Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana

The Cove (Documentary, 2009)

Directed by: Louie Psihoyos

The Way (Film, 2010)

Directed by: Emilio Estevez

Starring: Martin Sheen, Emilio Estevez

127 Hours (Film, 2010)

Directed by: Danny Boyle

Starring: James Franco, Kate Mara



180 Degrees South: Conquerors of the Useless (Documentary, 2010)

Directed by: Chris Malloy

The Way Back (Film, 2010)

Directed by: Peter Weir

Starring: Jim Sturgess, Ed Harris, Saoirse Ronan, Colin Farrell

Justified (TV, 2010-2015)

Created by: Graham Yost

Starring: Timothy Olyphant, Nick Searcy

Dual Survival (TV, 2010-2016)

Narrated by: Paul Christie

Alaska: The Last Frontier (TV, 2011-Present)

The Grey (Film, 2011)

Directed by: Joe Carnahan

Starring: Liam Neeson

Red Dog (Film, 2011)

Directed by: Kriv Stenders

Starring: Josh Lucas, Rachael Taylor



Hell on Wheels (TV, 2011-2016)

Created by: Joe and Tony Gayton

Starring: Anson Mount, Colm Meaney

Mountain Men (TV, 2012-Present)

Narrated by: D.B. Sweeney

Longmire (TV, 2012-2017)

Starring: Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff

Hatfields & McCoys (TV, 2012)

Directed by: Kevin Reynolds

Starring: Kevin Costner, Bill Paxton

Moonrise Kingdom (Film, 2012)

Directed by: Wes Anderson

Starring: Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Frances McDormand

Life of Pi (Film, 2012)

Directed by: Ang Lee

Starring: Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan

Top of the Lake (TV 2013-2017)

Created by: Jane Campion, Gerard Lee

Starring: Elisabeth Moss, David Wenham

Desert Runners (Documentary, 2013)

Directed by: Jennifer Steinman

All Is Lost (Film, 2013)

Directed by: J.C. Chandor

Starring: Robert Redford

Tracks (Film, 2013)

Directed by: John Curran

Starring: Mia Wasikowska



Secret Life of Walter Mitty (Film, 2013)

Directed by: Ben Stiller

Starring: Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig

Wild (Film, 2014)

Directed by: Jean-Marc Vallée

Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Thomas Sadoski

Wildlike (Film, 2014)

Directed by: Frank Hall Green

Starring: Bruce Greenwood, Ella Purnell

