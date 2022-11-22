×
150 Films and Series about the Outdoors to Celebrate 150 Years of Yellowstone National Park – Part Two

To celebrate Yellowstone National Park's 150th anniversary and the release of Fox Nation's docuseries, 'Yellowstone: One-Fifty' starring Kevin Costner, THR showcases 150 of the best films and series of all time for outdoor lovers.

150 years ago the world received a magnificent and powerful present: a vast protected piece of glorious nature – the first ever national park, Yellowstone. Today, 150 films and series echo the voice of nature to offer us joys, thrills, drama, exploration, surprises and respect for our precious world. Tune into the Fox Nation 4-part docuseries Yellowstone: One-Fifty with narration by Kevin Costner now to learn about the park’s history and breathtaking wildlife.

This week, THR is showcasing the films and series that open our minds and hearts to the great outdoors. Read here for Part 1 of the list.

A Bug’s Life (Animation, 1998)
Directed by: John Lasseter

Meet the Deedles (Film, 1998)
Directed by: Steve Boyum
Starring: Dennis Hopper, Paul Walker

For the Love of the Game (Film, 1999)
Directed by: Sam Raimi
Starring: Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston, John C. Reilly

All the Pretty Horses (Film, 2000)
Directed by: Billy Bob Thornton
Starring: Matt Damon, Penélope Cruz

The Perfect Storm (Film, 2000)
Directed by: Wolfgang Petersen
Starring: George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg

Cast Away (Film, 2000)
Directed by: Robert Zemeckis
Starring: Tom Hanks

The Blue Planet (TV, 2001)
Narrated by: David Attenborough

Great Natural Wonders of the World (Documentary, 2002)
Narrated by: David Attenborough

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (Animation, 2002)
Directed by: Lorna Cook, Kelly Asbury

Whale Rider (Film, 2002)
Directed by: Niki Caro
Starring: Keisha Castle-Hughes       

Open Range (Film, 2003)
Directed by: Kevin Costner
Starring: Kevin Costner, Robert Duvall, Diego Luna

Finding Nemo (Animation, 2003)
Directed by: Andrew Stanton

Touching the Void (Documentary, 2003)
Director: Kevin Macdonald

Deadwood (TV, 2004-2006)
Created by: David Milch
Starring: Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane

Without a Paddle (Film, 2004)
Directed by: Steven Brill
Starring: Matthew Lillard, Seth Green

Lost (TV, 2004-2010)
Created by: Jeffrey Lieber, J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof
Starring: Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Jorge Garcia

The Motorcycle Diaries (Film, 2004)
Directed by: Walter Salles
Starring: Gael García Bernal, Mía Maestro

Into the West (TV, 2005)
Starring: Josh Brolin, Gary Busey

Grizzly Man (Documentary, 2005)
Directed by: Werner Herzog

March of the Penguins (Documentary, 2005)
Directed by: Luc Jacquet

Supervolcano (Film, 2005)
Directed by: Tony Mitchell
Starring: Michael Riley, Gary Lewis

Eight Below (Film, 2006)
Directed by: Frank Marshall
Starring: Bruce Greenwood, Paul Walker

Happy Feet (Animation, 2006)
Directed by: George Miller

Encounters at the End of the World (Documentary, 2007)
Directed by: Werner Herzog

Into the Wild (Film, 2007)
Directed by: Sean Penn
Starring: Emile Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden, William Hurt

Avatar (Film, 2009)
Directed by: James Cameron
Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana

The Cove (Documentary, 2009)
Directed by: Louie Psihoyos

The Way (Film, 2010)
Directed by: Emilio Estevez
Starring: Martin Sheen, Emilio Estevez

127 Hours (Film, 2010)
Directed by: Danny Boyle
Starring: James Franco, Kate Mara

180 Degrees South: Conquerors of the Useless (Documentary, 2010)
Directed by: Chris Malloy

The Way Back (Film, 2010)
Directed by: Peter Weir
Starring: Jim Sturgess, Ed Harris, Saoirse Ronan, Colin Farrell

Justified (TV, 2010-2015)
Created by: Graham Yost
Starring: Timothy Olyphant, Nick Searcy

Dual Survival (TV, 2010-2016)
Narrated by: Paul Christie

Alaska: The Last Frontier (TV, 2011-Present)

The Grey (Film, 2011)
Directed by: Joe Carnahan
Starring: Liam Neeson

Red Dog (Film, 2011)
Directed by: Kriv Stenders
Starring: Josh Lucas, Rachael Taylor

Hell on Wheels (TV, 2011-2016)
Created by: Joe and Tony Gayton
Starring: Anson Mount, Colm Meaney

Mountain Men (TV, 2012-Present)
Narrated by: D.B. Sweeney

Longmire (TV, 2012-2017)
Starring: Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff

Hatfields & McCoys (TV, 2012)
Directed by: Kevin Reynolds
Starring: Kevin Costner, Bill Paxton

Moonrise Kingdom (Film, 2012)
Directed by: Wes Anderson
Starring: Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Frances McDormand

Life of Pi (Film, 2012)
Directed by: Ang Lee
Starring: Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan

Top of the Lake (TV 2013-2017)
Created by: Jane Campion, Gerard Lee
Starring: Elisabeth Moss, David Wenham

Desert Runners (Documentary, 2013)
Directed by: Jennifer Steinman

All Is Lost (Film, 2013)
Directed by: J.C. Chandor
Starring: Robert Redford

Tracks (Film, 2013)
Directed by: John Curran
Starring: Mia Wasikowska

Secret Life of Walter Mitty (Film, 2013)
Directed by: Ben Stiller
Starring: Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig

Wild (Film, 2014)
Directed by: Jean-Marc Vallée
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Thomas Sadoski

Wildlike (Film, 2014)
Directed by: Frank Hall Green
Starring: Bruce Greenwood, Ella Purnell

