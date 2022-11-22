150 Films and Series about the Outdoors to Celebrate 150 Years of Yellowstone National Park – Part Two

- Share this article on Facebook
This story was created in paid partnership with Fox Nation
150 years ago the world received a magnificent and powerful present: a vast protected piece of glorious nature – the first ever national park, Yellowstone. Today, 150 films and series echo the voice of nature to offer us joys, thrills, drama, exploration, surprises and respect for our precious world. Tune into the Fox Nation 4-part docuseries Yellowstone: One-Fifty with narration by Kevin Costner now to learn about the park’s history and breathtaking wildlife.
This week, THR is showcasing the films and series that open our minds and hearts to the great outdoors. Read here for Part 1 of the list.
Related Stories
A Bug’s Life (Animation, 1998)
Directed by: John Lasseter
Meet the Deedles (Film, 1998)
Directed by: Steve Boyum
Starring: Dennis Hopper, Paul Walker
For the Love of the Game (Film, 1999)
Directed by: Sam Raimi
Starring: Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston, John C. Reilly
All the Pretty Horses (Film, 2000)
Directed by: Billy Bob Thornton
Starring: Matt Damon, Penélope Cruz
The Perfect Storm (Film, 2000)
Directed by: Wolfgang Petersen
Starring: George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg
Cast Away (Film, 2000)
Directed by: Robert Zemeckis
Starring: Tom Hanks
The Blue Planet (TV, 2001)
Narrated by: David Attenborough
Great Natural Wonders of the World (Documentary, 2002)
Narrated by: David Attenborough
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (Animation, 2002)
Directed by: Lorna Cook, Kelly Asbury
Whale Rider (Film, 2002)
Directed by: Niki Caro
Starring: Keisha Castle-Hughes
Open Range (Film, 2003)
Directed by: Kevin Costner
Starring: Kevin Costner, Robert Duvall, Diego Luna
Finding Nemo (Animation, 2003)
Directed by: Andrew Stanton
Touching the Void (Documentary, 2003)
Director: Kevin Macdonald
Deadwood (TV, 2004-2006)
Created by: David Milch
Starring: Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane
Without a Paddle (Film, 2004)
Directed by: Steven Brill
Starring: Matthew Lillard, Seth Green
Lost (TV, 2004-2010)
Created by: Jeffrey Lieber, J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof
Starring: Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Jorge Garcia
The Motorcycle Diaries (Film, 2004)
Directed by: Walter Salles
Starring: Gael García Bernal, Mía Maestro
Into the West (TV, 2005)
Starring: Josh Brolin, Gary Busey
Grizzly Man (Documentary, 2005)
Directed by: Werner Herzog
March of the Penguins (Documentary, 2005)
Directed by: Luc Jacquet
Supervolcano (Film, 2005)
Directed by: Tony Mitchell
Starring: Michael Riley, Gary Lewis
Eight Below (Film, 2006)
Directed by: Frank Marshall
Starring: Bruce Greenwood, Paul Walker
Happy Feet (Animation, 2006)
Directed by: George Miller
Encounters at the End of the World (Documentary, 2007)
Directed by: Werner Herzog
Into the Wild (Film, 2007)
Directed by: Sean Penn
Starring: Emile Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden, William Hurt
Avatar (Film, 2009)
Directed by: James Cameron
Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana
The Cove (Documentary, 2009)
Directed by: Louie Psihoyos
The Way (Film, 2010)
Directed by: Emilio Estevez
Starring: Martin Sheen, Emilio Estevez
127 Hours (Film, 2010)
Directed by: Danny Boyle
Starring: James Franco, Kate Mara
180 Degrees South: Conquerors of the Useless (Documentary, 2010)
Directed by: Chris Malloy
The Way Back (Film, 2010)
Directed by: Peter Weir
Starring: Jim Sturgess, Ed Harris, Saoirse Ronan, Colin Farrell
Justified (TV, 2010-2015)
Created by: Graham Yost
Starring: Timothy Olyphant, Nick Searcy
Dual Survival (TV, 2010-2016)
Narrated by: Paul Christie
Alaska: The Last Frontier (TV, 2011-Present)
The Grey (Film, 2011)
Directed by: Joe Carnahan
Starring: Liam Neeson
Red Dog (Film, 2011)
Directed by: Kriv Stenders
Starring: Josh Lucas, Rachael Taylor
Hell on Wheels (TV, 2011-2016)
Created by: Joe and Tony Gayton
Starring: Anson Mount, Colm Meaney
Mountain Men (TV, 2012-Present)
Narrated by: D.B. Sweeney
Longmire (TV, 2012-2017)
Starring: Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff
Hatfields & McCoys (TV, 2012)
Directed by: Kevin Reynolds
Starring: Kevin Costner, Bill Paxton
Moonrise Kingdom (Film, 2012)
Directed by: Wes Anderson
Starring: Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Frances McDormand
Life of Pi (Film, 2012)
Directed by: Ang Lee
Starring: Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan
Top of the Lake (TV 2013-2017)
Created by: Jane Campion, Gerard Lee
Starring: Elisabeth Moss, David Wenham
Desert Runners (Documentary, 2013)
Directed by: Jennifer Steinman
All Is Lost (Film, 2013)
Directed by: J.C. Chandor
Starring: Robert Redford
Tracks (Film, 2013)
Directed by: John Curran
Starring: Mia Wasikowska
Secret Life of Walter Mitty (Film, 2013)
Directed by: Ben Stiller
Starring: Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig
Wild (Film, 2014)
Directed by: Jean-Marc Vallée
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Thomas Sadoski
Wildlike (Film, 2014)
Directed by: Frank Hall Green
Starring: Bruce Greenwood, Ella Purnell
Stream Kevin Costner’s Film Collection on Fox Nation today.
