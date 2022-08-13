Feinberg Forecast: First Post-Nominations Emmys Projections

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Quinta Brunson on Abbott Elementary, Julia Garner on Ozark and Dave Chappelle on The Closer

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and strategists, analysis of marketing and publicity campaigns, results of awards that precede the Emmys and the history of the Emmys itself.

*BEST DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Ozark (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

*BEST COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Barry (HBO/HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)

*BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

*BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast (Trevor Noah)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast (Stephen Colbert)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast (Jimmy Kimmel)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast (Seth Meyers)

*BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast (Lorne Michaels)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO) — podcast (Robin Thede)

*BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)*

Projected Order of Finish

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

Adele One Night Only (CBS)

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS) — podcast (Lady Gaga)

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO/HBO Max)

*BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)*

Projected Order of Finish

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes (ABC) — podcast (Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS) — podcast (Trevor Noah)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (NBC) — podcast (Snoop Dogg)

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! (CBS) — podcast (Leslie Odom, Jr.)

The Oscars (ABC) — podcast (Amy Schumer)

*BEST TV MOVIE*

Projected Order of Finish

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

The Survivor (HBO/HBO Max)

Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon (Paramount+)

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+) — podcast (Peter Jackson)

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

100 Foot Wave (HBO/HBO Max)

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix)

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Netflix)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL*

Projected Order of Finish

We Feed People (Disney+) — podcast (Jose Andres)

George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO/HBO Max) — podcast (Judd Apatow)

Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents) (FX)

Lucy and Desi (Prime Video)

The Tinder Swindler (Netflix)

*BEST HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL*

Projected Order of Finish

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix) — podcast (David Letterman)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Vice (Showtime)

*EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING*

Projected Order of Finish

Changing the Game (Hulu)

When Claude Got Shot (PBS)

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches (HBO/HBO Max)

*BEST COMPETITION PROGRAM*

Projected Order of Finish

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) — podcast (RuPaul)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video) — podcast (Lizzo)

The Voice (NBC)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

*BEST STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM*

Projected Order of Finish

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC) — podcast (Mark Cuban)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia Network)

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

*BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM*

Projected Order of Finish

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1) — podcast (RuPaul)

Cheer (Netflix)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Netflix)

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo)

*BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) — podcast

Jeremy Strong (Succession) — podcast

Brian Cox (Succession) — podcast

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Jason Bateman (Ozark) — podcast

Adam Scott (Severance)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Zendaya (Euphoria) — podcast

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) — podcast

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) — podcast

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) — podcast

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Oh Young-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game) — podcast

John Turturro (Severance) — podcast

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Julia Garner (Ozark) — podcast

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

HoYeon Jung (Squid Game) — podcast

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

*BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Bill Hader (Barry) — podcast

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) — podcast

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Issa Rae (Insecure) — podcast

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) — podcast

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Elle Fanning (The Great) — podcast

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Henry Winkler (Barry) — podcast

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

*BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Order of Finish

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) — podcast

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven) — podcast

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage) — podcast

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Order of Finish

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) — podcast

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna) — podcast

Lily James (Pam & Tommy) — podcast

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Margaret Qualley (Maid) — podcast

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story) — podcast

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Order of Finish

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Order of Finish

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick) — podcast

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

*BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Colman Domingo (Euphoria)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Adrien Brody (Succession)

*BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Martha Kelly (Euphoria)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Hope Davis (Succession)

Sanaa Lathan (Succession)

*BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm) — podcast

Christopher McDonald (Hacks)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

*BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Jane Lynch (Only Murders in the Building)

Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)