Amanda Seyfried Pays Tribute to Screen Father Bill Paxton With Unearthed Photo

Amanda Seyfried over the weekend penned a heartwarming post in honor of Bill Paxton, the beloved actor who played her father on the HBO series Big Love.

The Mamma Mia! star said she was going through old photos that had been packed away for years when she came across one of herself and the late actor, which made her emotional.

“Bill and me,” she began on her Instagram post. “Sorting through the thousands of photos I’ve packed away over the years has been mostly fun but every once in a while I find one that brings me to my knees. I got so lucky to know this man and feel his bright, warm light so often while playing his daughter on Big Love. He was wonderful and so deeply loved and I miss him.”

Fans commented on the post about how much they enjoyed his work and how much he is sorely missed.

Paxton played Bill Henrickson and Seyfried played his daughter, Sarah, on the HBO drama series that ran from March 2006 to March 2011.

The iconic actor died Feb. 26, 2017 of a stroke that occurred 11 days after he had open-heart surgery. His death shocked and devastated fans and colleagues; several stars who worked with him recalled how talented he was, but also how kind and genuine he was when the cameras were not rolling.

Paxton had memorable roles in several blockbusters, including Twister, Titanic, Apollo 13, Aliens and True Lies.