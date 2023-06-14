“There’s an Earnestness to It”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With Amy Poehler and ‘The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning’

Amy Poehler and her Paper Kite Productions partner Kate Arend are building a mini docuseries empire. The two created competition series Making It, followed by last year’s Baking It, and now they’ve teamed up with the producers of the original Queer Eye for The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning. “We like to try to work in the unscripted space in a way that isn’t about intimidation or humiliation,” Poehler says. “We’re not that interested in watching people fight.”

The actor, who narrates the show about an organizer, designer and psychologist who help people clean out their homes both in preparation for death and as a healing process, gathered at the Crosby Street Hotel for a live THR Presents panel, powered by Vision Media, where they discussed the making of the show and the “cathartic release” they get while watching.

“[The show] isn’t a makeover; it’s not like we want you to change your life or throw out all your stuff,” Arend explains of the concept behind death cleaning. “The message of it is wanting to make something better. There’s an earnestness to it.”

The three hosts of the show were working in their respective fields in Sweden, and came together as a team during the casting process. They hit it off immediately, but also bonded over their shared belief in the meaningfulness of what they’re doing. “I think it’s amazing to be given a platform to raise important questions about life and death and how we connect to each other when facing hardship or less,” said Katarina Blom, the team’s psychologist.

One of the themes of the show is the ways in which Swedish culture addresses grief, change and milestones — and how it is in such stark contrast to what Americans are used to. “Swedes often want to be very simple and direct, and there is a kindness in the clarity of that,” says Poehler. “There’s also a very specific type of disconnect and loneliness we feel as Americans, and that is something interesting to poke around in.”

Watch the full video above to learn more about The Swedish Art of Death Cleaning