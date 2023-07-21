The ‘And Just Like That…’ Boss Had One Secret Left

[This story contains some spoilers from And Just Like That… season two, episode six.]

Michael Patrick King had but one request before his Sex and the City update, And Just Like That…, returned for its second season: Please don’t spoil the Che/Miranda storyline.

By late June, when the season premiered, King had already come to terms with other major plot points becoming public, namely the return of Kim Cattrall’s Samantha and John Corbett’s Aidan. But he wanted desperately for viewers to be able to watch the relationship between Sara Ramirez’s Che and Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda unravel organically. “I’d really love to surprise people,” he said at the time.

In fact, that was every bit the goal in the And Just Like That… writers room. “We tried very hard to have the audience have an active figuring out of Miranda and Che,” he explained in a June chat. “Like, ‘Oh, this smells like a breakup. Ah, they came back together. Oh wait, it’s not going to work. Or hold on, is it?” But by the end of episode six, Miranda arrives at her nonbinary standup comic partner’s New York apartment, where they say to her, “From where we are now, this probably isn’t going to get better,” to which Miranda replies: “Yeah. It’s not.” The 45-minute episode concludes with the pair, clothed and holding each other in bed, acknowledging that their relationship had run its course.

Of course, just because the relationship is over, doesn’t mean that the character needs to disappear. As King is quick to point out, Che was introduced in the Max series’ pilot via Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), with whom they were working on a podcast. “Che was originally Carrie’s connection that Miranda co-opted for her journey and it’s interesting because every character that comes into the show is there to move the other character forward or backward or along,” said the showrunner, “and what’s different about Miranda and Che versus other characters that came in and affected the women’s lives is that Miranda and Che are affecting each other. Miranda didn’t know that she was all this and Che didn’t know that they were all that.”

Admittedly, King wanted to give Ramirez more to work with in season two. He felt that he and his writers had been limited in season one in terms of how much they could flesh out the Che character given how many other new characters they were now writing for, to say nothing of the trio of core women — Carrie, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda — whom viewers were eager to see and spend time with after all those years. That Che became so divisive out of the gate was at once frustrating and not particularly surprising. Season two was, in some ways, an opportunity to change that perception.

“And I was so thrilled to have a chance to come back and make them more dimensional and human,” King said, before adding: “So, there are a lot of reasons to keep someone in the show beyond, ‘Oh, their love interest faded out.’ And something that’s as vibrant as Che and as magnificent as what Sara Ramirez can do as an actor, it’s right there for the picking.”